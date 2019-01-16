Volunteers need for Newbridge school's Lip Sync Challenge

A Newbridge school is holding a Lip Sync Challenge in March in order to raise funds for a much needed all weather pitch.

The facility at Scoil na Naomh Uilig, Rickardstown will be used to extra curricular activities, but more importantly, will increase the size of the school yard.

The Lip Sync Challenge will take place on March 9 in Kilashee House Hotel at 7.30pm.

"We're looking for volunteers to participate in the Lip Sync Challenge. Rehearsals will start next week and will require 1-2 sessions per week. The challenges will take place in groups and there's no need to have prior dancing or singing experience. If interested in partaking please email snulipsyncbattle@gmail.com," said the school.