Two Kildare singers to shine on the Moat Theatre stage

Two Kildare performers will appear together for the first time this January at the Moat Theatre in Naas.

Athy’s own Jack Lukeman returns to Naas on Friday, January 18.

His Northern Lights show in December sold out several months ahead of time. The audience members were enthralled and delighted as he wove magical tales in between each song. Supported by up and coming star Amy Dillon, it was a beautiful evening in the lead up to Christmas.

Demand was so high for tickets, Jack booked another date to present his new album Magic Days and is currently touring the country with this show. The album will be available for purchase after the show, while stocks last.

This show is supported by Eimear Crehan, the Kilcock native who launched her album Scars in November at the Moat Theatre to another packed house.

Eimear recently announced her appearance with Jack Lukeman, saying “Back in 2006 I invited Jack Lukeman to Maynooth to perform with the university choir in the Aula Maxima and we had a blast, so much so that, a couple of years later, Jack invited the Maynooth Gospel Choir on tour with him for lots of incredible shows.

“Now 13 years later I’m honoured and privileged to now be invited to support him on some dates in 2019, starting with The Moat Theatre on January 18. Jack is an incredible live performer and I can’t wait to share a stage with him.”

Eimear’s debut album Scars will also be available for sale after the show.

Tickets are €22.50. Call The Moat Theatre Box Office on 045 88 30 30 or visit moatheatre.com to book.