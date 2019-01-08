Kildare group on verge of staging Peter Pan in Leixlip

Rehearsals are well under way for Leixlip Musical and Variety Group's upcoming original Leixlip panto, Peter Pan.

The show runs from Jan 25-27 and again from Feb 1-3.

There is a 7.30 pm show on the Friday and Saturday each weekend as well as a 2.30 pm show on the Saturday and Sunday each weekend.

The production team includes writers and directors, Ian Tighe and Ross Murray, Avril Doyle (Musical Director) and Jennifer Dawson ( Choreographer).

Spokesperson, Lynn Brennan, said tickets, which are €12 and are available from Leixlip pharmacies and through the LMVG box office on 087 1632268, are selling fast.

Cast wise Peter is played by Brian Dalton with Lauren Dooley as Wendy and Dave Miller as Polly. Other roles include Tinkerbell: Aoife Masterson, Mikey: Luke Cummins, Hook: Jamie Hennessy, Smee: Jordan Donnelly.

The Lost Boys are Ciara Brennan, Fionn O' Dwyer, Seán Cronin, Katie O' Connor

While Sean Duffy is the Chief, Elaine Brunton will play Tiger Lily and

Adam Bluett will portray Phil.