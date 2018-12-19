Mike Denver on Newbridge stage

Singer Mike Denver will be on stage in Newbridge in 2019.

Mike Denver affectionately known as the ‘Galway Boy’ is at the height of his powers and this year celebrates 15 years on the entertainment scene.

Mike’s meteoric rise in popularity over the past while culminated with him been voted ‘Entertainer of the Year 2016’ together with No 1 album of the Year Cut Loose at the ACMA Awards in RTE.

Backed by a band comprising of Ireland’s top musicians Mike presents a two and a half high energy show which features all his hits including Tommy K, Wasn’t that a Party, Galway Girl, Paddy, etc etc.

A seasoned TV performer he has appeared on RTE TV ‘late Late Show many times.

Special guests will be legendary singers Philomena Begley and Ray Lynam, veterans of country music. Both these highly respected singers have had very successful careers in their own rights and are still performing to the highest level.

Tickets

Mike Denver is at the Keadeen Hotel in Newbridge on Thursday, March 7. Tickets from hotel reception or from 045 431666.