A lot of Robin in Kildare town of Clane this week

Clane Musical and Dramatic Society Production of Robin Hood which runs in the Abbey Clane this week from December 6-9.

The show starts at 7.30pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

There is an afternoon matinee performance on both Saturday and Sunday (at 3.00 pm each day).

Robin is being played by Robert Gallagher with Sarah O’Flaherty played by Maid Marian of Millicent .

The Sheriff of Nottingham is Ronan MacCabe with Sean Lennon his sidekick as Sir Guy of Gisborne.

Dame Bet de Lynchey will be portrayed by Gráinne Uí Lúing.

Karl Darragh and Jonathan Hillyer are playing Little John and Friar Tuck, respectively while Will Scarlett will be played by Alan Maleady.

HRH Martin Fahy is Prince John and HRH Eric Nolan is King Richard the Lionheart.

Among the other parts The rabble rousers are played by Erin O’Malley, Melissa O’Donohoe, Ciara Doran, Luke Fahy, Nicholas O’Donohoe, Louis Nolan and Jessie Maleady.

Admission costs €12.00 per adult and €10.00 per child.

The cost of a family ticket is €40.00(two Adults and two children comprise a family) and this is only available on the door). Otherwise, tickets are available from Anne Noonan on 087 689 7376. They are also available at Marrons Pharmacy and on the door.