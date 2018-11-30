Free blood pressure checks in Kilcullen

Kildare people can get their blood pressure checked for free in Kilcullen next week.

Eurospar in Kilcullen will play host to the Irish Heart Foundation's mobile health unit next Wednesday, December 5.

According to the Irish Heart Foundatino, high blood pressure is a silent, symptomless killer. It’s a leading cause of stroke and yet only half of people with high blood pressure know they have the condition. And unfortunately the situation is set to worsen: Ireland’s rate of diagnosed high blood pressure is predicted to increase by 24% between 2010 and 2020.

Those most at risk of high blood pressure are aged 45 years and over: 64% of the over 50s in Ireland have high blood pressure, while 41% of people living with high blood pressure are not taking adequate medication. High blood pressure can be detected even in younger people but the only way to know if you have high blood pressure is to get checked.

Derek Walsh of Eurospar, is delighted to be in a position to offer this crucial and free service to his customers and the wider Kildare community. “This is a tremendously important sponsorship by Eurospar supermarkets and shows just how invested we are in promoting good health in the community.”

Marese Damery, Irish Heart Foundation Health Check Manager, explained “Most us have heard of high blood pressure but unfortunately a lot of people don’t understand the importance of having it checked. People with high blood pressure are three times more likely to have a stroke or heart attack.

“What many people don’t realise is stroke can happen at any age. One third of strokes happen in people under the age of 65. We have seen a 26% increase in the proportion of strokes among people under 65 – equivalent to more than 300 extra strokes among people of working age in Ireland every year. That’s why we want all people aged 30 and over to get their blood pressure checked. A simple blood pressure check can detect high blood pressure, which can then be effectively managed through lifestyle changes and possibly medication.”

The Irish Heart Foundation’s mobile health unit has two professional consultation rooms where people can avail of free, non-invasive blood pressure checks. Nurses provide lifestyle advice and information on next steps, including managing blood pressure and following up with a GP if necessary.

The Irish Heart Foundation's mobile health unit will be located in the carpark of Eurospar in Kilcullen from 10am until 5pm next Wednesday, December 5.