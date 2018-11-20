Kildare Christmas art exhibition at Reilly's Antiques of Prosperous

Reilly's Antiques are delighted to host it's Christmas Art Exhibition this Friday November 23.

It's a busy time at the Prosperous business with an important auction also scheduled for Monday, November 26.

The art exhibition runs from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

"Come and enjoy a celebration of local and renowned artists while having some light refreshments, mince pies and nibbles.

Exhibiting artist are; Angela O'Kelly, John Fitzgerald, Fiona Marron, Brid Ni Rinn, Turlough Rynne, Brid Og Norby, John Gutherie, June Brilly, John Stafford, Ann O'Cleary, Seamus Tuohy, Kathleen Garrett, Ludmilla Pennyfeather, Alison Hurst, Sean Conlon, Cliodna Cussen, Julie Dowling, and Geoffrey Hanon," said Reilly's Antiques.

Meanwhile, on Monday, there will be an auction of Antique Furniture, Fine Art & Collectables at 6.30pm sharp. There will be 420 lots on offer including a Victorian Mahogany dining table and ten dining chairs, William IV Mahogany Console Table, Victorian Walnut two Tier Pier Cabinet, Geo Mahog Bureau Bookcase, Reg Gilt Overmantle Mirrors, Vict Admiral Fitzroy Barometer, Edw 12 Place Canteen of Cutlery, Paintings by Marie Carroll, Norman Teeling, J. Vandercar, Selection of Quality Period Display Cabinets, Sideboards, Work Boxes, Desks, Canterbury's, Games Tables, Centre Tables, Pairs of Night Stands, Clocks, Barometers, Royal Doulton, Bronzes, Silver, Royal Worcester, Waterford, Moorcroft, Jewellery, Rugs, Object D'Art and much more.

Viewing takes place this Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22 from 10am to 6pm. Special late opening for the Art Exhibition on Friday 23 from 10am to 8.30pm and Saturday 24 from 10am to 5pm, Sunday 25 from 1pm to 5pm and day of sale

Telephone: 045 - 868650 / 087 - 2226814 www.reillysantiques.ie Email: info@reillysantiques.ie

View our catalogue online Bid online at www.the-saleroom.com