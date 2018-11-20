Studio One in Kildare town celebrates its first birthday with Spin DJ Marty Guilfoyle

This Saturday November 24 marks Studio One Venue and Gardens first birthday at the Silken Thomas, Kildare Town with Spin DJ Marty Guilfoyle.

Its been an eventful year at the award-winning venue which was crowned best late bar and nightclub in Ireland at the 2018 "Bar of the Year" Awards.

The venue has hosted acts and performances by DJ Vogue Williams, the Riff Shop, Irish rugby player Alan Quinlan, legendary bands Big Generator and Transmitter along with a recent DJ set with RTE 2fm's Keith Walsh.

On Saturday night Spin 1038 DJ Marty Guilfoyle will take to the decks. Marty has performed a string of gigs across the county as a solo DJ or as part of the duo DJ set 'Konmak X Marty'. Marty formed 'Konmak X Marty' with fellow DJ Konmak aka Conor McEvoy in June 2015. They have headlined in famed clubs such as Pacha Nightclub in Macau, China and the Basement in Mallorca. The have also supported big names such as Sash, Basshunter, The Disciples, Djs From Mars, Laidback Luke, Will Sparks, Example and John Gibbons.

Marty hosts his own show Spin Xtra on Spin 1038 at 10pm from Sunday to Thursday. In 2015 he was nominated PPI Music Broadcaster of the Year. This Saturday he will be joined by Jen Payne from Athy. Jen was one of a number of entrants who submitted a playlist into the Desperados competition in association with Spin 1038 to win the ultimate prize of performing a DJ set on the Desperados Sound Stage at Longitude in Marlay Park this summer. With over 3000 votes Jen Payne was the winner and will take to the stage on Saturday in Studio One. Doors open at 11:30pm. Entry is free before 12 and €10 after 12.