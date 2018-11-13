The Big Gig to raise funds for charity in Newbridge

A charity fundraiser inspired by a Tom Jones concert has sparked huge interest with a whole range of performers lining up to play in Newbridge.

Read also: New 50km roadworks speed limit on Newbridge road could last up to a year

Paula Whoriskey, Donna Moore, Shane Hamilton, Lenny Cahill, Shane Whoriskey, and Martina and Sean Kelly have organised The Big Gig — An Afternoon of Music and Song at Johnsons Bar, Newbridge from 4pm to 10.30pm next Sunday, November 18.

“The idea for the event all came about after a few us went to Punchestown last year to see Tom Jones, Bonnie Tyler, and Boney M and we said we would definitely go again the next year but it wasn't on so we decided to put on our own gig,” said Paul Whoriskey.

She pointed out the event also gives people the opportunity to meet up and hear some good music before the busy run up to Christmas.

Performers include The Rambling Boys of Pleasure, Appo & the Disappointments, Colm Cahill, Noreen Donnelly, Sharon McNamara, Mono and Friends from the Black Knights, Joe Marshall, Mary Harney, and many more.

“It should be a great night. Admission is free but donations are welcome and there are some excellent spot prizes available on the night,” she said. For further information contact Paula on 086 3378611.