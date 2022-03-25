Top temperatures of 17 degrees forecast for Ireland this weekend

Sunshine
The good weather is set to continue over the weekend with top temperatures of 17 degrees forecast for Saturday and Sunday.
Met Eireann said today will become a fine and pleasant day with plenty of sunny spells.
"There may be the odd afternoon shower or two however. A little scattered cloud at times in the north too but our highs should reach 14 to 17 degrees with light winds," it added.
"Those clear and dry spells will persist into the evening with winds remaining light. Some mist and fog patches will form with lowest overnight temperatures of around 2 to 5 degrees."
Here is the Met Eireann forecast for the weekend.
TOMORROW - SATURDAY 26TH MARCH
The early spring sunshine will clear away any lingering mist and fog. It'll be another rather pleasant day of clear and sunny spells with highs of 13 to 17 degrees and light winds.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Saturday Night: Staying dry into the evening with good long clear spells but a little more cloud will develop along the east coast. The winds will be light too allowing for mist and fog to form with lows of 1 to 4 degrees.
Sunday: Any mist and fog will clear early in the morning as good long sunny spells develop across the country. It will stay mainly dry too but a little bit of cloud will bubble up in the west. Highs will reach 13 to 17 degrees with light southeasterlies. In the evening the clear skies will allow some mist and fog patches to form. Overnight lows of 1 to 4 degrees with light winds.
