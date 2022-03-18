Weather forecast for the weekend from Met Eireann

Temperatures are expected to peak at between 10 and 15 degrees today according to Met Eireann.

The national forecaster said it will stay dry tonight with long clear spells and lowest temperatures of 0 to 6 degrees, with some possible frost, mainly for sheltered areas. Some mist or fog possible also, in mostly moderate southeast breezes.

It said it will be dry and sunny across most areas on Saturday, but breezy too, in moderate to fresh southeast winds. Top temperature will range 11 to 15 degrees.

Here is the national outlook below.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells, in moderate southeast breezes. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees, coolest and clearest in the north and east with some possible frost here.

SUNDAY: Most areas will be cloudy with the best of any sunny spells in the northeast and east. Overall dry, outside of a few showers which will mainly affect the western half of the country later in the day. Highest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees, coolest across the eastern half of the country, in moderate southeast breezes.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Largely dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells, with isolated showers. Light to moderate southeast breezes. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 7 degrees, coolest and clearest in the northeast with some possible frost here.

MONDAY: Mostly dry with long spells of spring sunshine across most areas. Just well scattered showers in the morning, and these will die out through the day. Top temperatures of 10 to 16 degrees, warmest all the while across the west possibly reaching 17 degrees there. Coolest along eastern coasts due to moderate southeast breezes.