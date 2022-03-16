Parades could get lucky after Met Éireann's latest St Patrick's Day weather forecast
Parades scheduled for the afternoon could get the best of the weather on St Patrick's Day, Met Éireann's latest forecast has revealed.
Here's the latest on the weather for #StPatricksDay ☘️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 16, 2022
Showery rain will push eastwards across the country during the morning ️ with sunny spells developing widely during the afternoon and evening ⛅️
Feeling pleasant in the sun around 11 to 14°C ️#LáFhéilePádraig pic.twitter.com/tqudzbwZyQ
In their full forecast for Thursday, Met Éireann said: "St Patrick's Day will be mostly cloudy with showery rain moving eastwards across the country. Through the afternoon, drier and brighter weather will follow from the west with showers becoming isolated and sunny spells developing. Breezy with fresh, gusty southwest winds veering westerly, which will ease later. Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees, coolest in the north and northwest."
"Thursday night will be dry with clear spells and frost in places. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees. Light and variable breezes will become southeasterly overnight."
They predict: "Friday will be dry with good sunny spells."
