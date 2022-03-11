Met Eireann weather forecast for the weekend

The weekend will be a mixure of bright spells and showers according to Met Eireann.

Here is the full forecast:

Today

Wet and breezy this morning with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times with the risk of some surface spot flooding. A clearance to sunny spells and showers will follow through the afternoon, some of the showers will be heavy with a chance of isolated thunderstorms and hail. Highest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in fresh to strong southeasterly winds, veering southwesterly with the clearance of the rain.

Tonight

Showers will generally become isolated during the evening with long clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures of 0 to +4 degrees with frost and some icy patches developing. Patchy mist and fog will develop also in light to occasionally moderate westerly or variable breezes.

Tomorrow

Saturday morning will be dry with bright spells developing, however, cloud will increase again through the afternoon as light to moderate variable winds back southeast to east strengthening as heavy outbreaks of rain extend from the south through the evening. Highs of 7 to 10 degrees early in the afternoon but cooler air will accompany the rain.

Saturday night: A generally wet and windy night with outbreaks of rain becoming widespread and turning heavy at times, while it may briefly turn to sleet over higher ground in the south early in the night. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 6 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest to west winds.

Sunday: Blustery with widespread thundery showers through much of the day but more in the way of sunny spells and drier interludes developing later. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest to west winds.

Sunday night: Showers will die out early in the night becoming mostly dry with clear spells, the best of which will be in the south, coldest there too with lowest temperatures of -3 to +3 degrees, leading to frost and some icy patches. Some patches of mist and fog will form also in light variable winds.