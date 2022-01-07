Weather forecast for Ireland for coming days: Unsettled conditions to continue

The unsettled weather we've been experiencing is set to continue for the coming days according to Met Eireann.

In its forecast for the Leinster area it said widespread showers of rain, sleet and snow will continue this morning along with a chance of isolated thunderstorms and hail.

"During the afternoon, showers will tend to die out however rain and milder conditions, will push in the south west of the region during the evening. Raw for much of the day with highest temperatures 3 to 6 degrees, in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds," it said.

The national broadcaster said tonight is to be cool and dry for most areas early with lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees. Rain will extend from the west overnight, becoming milder too as south to southwest winds freshen.

"After a wet start, rain will clear eastwards quickly on Saturday morning with sunny spells and showers following from the west, with some falling as hail. While the day will start mild temperatures will drop through the day with early afternoon highs of 5 to 7 degrees, in fresh and gusty westerly winds," it said.

Sunday

"Apart from a few wintry showers in the northwest at first it will be a mostly dry start to the day. However, rain will develop in the southwest and spread northeastwards to all areas through the afternoon and evening. Afternoon temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees, but becoming milder during the evening as moderate southeasterly winds veer southwesterly.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle mainly along western and northern coasts. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees early, with temperatures rising through the night as southwest winds increase moderate to fresh.