In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Eadestown Ladies advance to Leinster Club semi-final following a one point win over Portlaoise, full report and picture coverage.
Lilies pull short straw in 2023 Leinster SFC Championship.
Reports from the U23 Football Championship as Raheens defeat Sarsfields while Athy get the better of Naas; wins also for Allenwood and Moorefield.
Ellistown tops in Minor E final replay.
Racing: Massive win for Naas owner TJ McDonald as Hewick captures the American Grand National, full report and reaction from the winning camp.
Rugby: Naas let it slip in AIL as Sean O'Brien makes his debut. Athy hit back against all the odds at Cill Dara. North Kildare too strong for Newbrige.
Two page picture special as Milltown GAA celebrate massive win 50 years ago.
Golf: All the results from the fairways; Massive win for Naas' Jonathan Yates. Athy Lady President's picture special.
Pitch and Putt: Report and all the results from Annual Shortgrass competition.
Racing: Jamie Powell's great run continues with more success.
Dogs: Barry's Turbo hits overdrive at Newbridge.
KDFL: Boyne header snatches last gasp victory for Straffan in thriller; Clane advance in FAI Junior Cup; plus all the results, fixtures and up-to-date tables.
Community Games: more success for young athletes, AGM this week.
Kildare captain Brian Byrne with the cup during the celebrations after his side's victory in the Christy Ring Cup Final match between Kildare and Mayo at Croke Park, Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach
