11 Oct 2022

Kildare: Kilcullen boxer Dennis Hogan claims IBO World Championship title with exceptional win

Dennis Hogan after winning IBO Super-Welterweight World Championship against Sam Eggington, Credit - facebook.com/Dennishurricanehogan

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

11 Oct 2022 12:53 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Kilcullen boxer Dennis 'Hurricane' Hogan has become the IBO super-welterweight world champion after defeating Sam Eggington in Australia on Saturday afternoon.

Hogan, now based in Australia, beat the defending champion Eggington via split decision at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Australia following an incredible clash.

After a cagey start to the fight, the 37-year-old Irishman seized control and began to accumulate rounds on the judges scorecards. Hogan's control gave Eggington no choice but to force the issue late on, but the experienced 'Hurricane' expertly stayed out of danger to claim victory.

This morning Hogan released a statement regarding the win, "Winning the title last Saturday night was the perfect result of a lot of hard work from everyone involved. Massive gratitude and love to my team who I’m blessed to have with me.

"What was pulled off to get this fight in Australia actually wouldn’t be believed unless you seen it. Can’t wait to go over what’s next but for now just enjoying the win and want to say thanks to those that made this possible and big thank you to everyone who messaged, called and came to support."

This win is an enormous one for Hogan and for Irish boxing to have another World Champion. As recently as the end of 2019, it looked unlikely Hogan would ever be added to that list as he came up sort in two world title fights that year. With Hogan even saying pre-fight that another loss in this fight could signal the end of his run at the elite level of world boxing.

But with the win secured Hogan now hopes to defend his title against Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan on a potential Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano Croke Park card.

