'We were very patient and controlled' insists team captain Eoin Doyle after Naas another Kildare SFC win

I wasn't really surprised when Clane played 15 behind the ball to be fair, but I thought we dealt with it fairly well; we were very patient in the first half, I thought we were nice and patient and overall a very controlled performance.

The words of Naas captain Eoin Doyle, following his side's win over Clane in the Joe Mallon Motors (Renault) senior football final on Sunday last.

Asked if the experience Naas has gained over the last year of two stood to them today, Doyle said that “at times experience can be overstated as well, remember we were not experienced last year's final, but we were certainly of the threat Clane would pose us if we allowed them to but I think we were solid in the areas we needed to be.”

Naas had a fine spread of scorers and while the big threat of Darragh Kirwan and Eamonn Callaghan were reasonably held, the Naas captain said “in fairness to Clane they did very well on those lads and that's their job and they did it but that is the time other lads have to step up and in fairness they did. Lads such as Luke Mullins and kicked some great scores at vital times while our impact from the bench was also a factor.

“You are talking about the modern day football, that's what every team is looking for, some times you get it and some times you don't but thankfully we got it today.”

Delighted to make it back-to-back titles the county man added “yes, and I am absolutely delighted with that, we are not a club that can look past that, we are a club that have won two titles in some 30 years, nothing else on the horizon not but to enjoy tonight and tomorrow.”

Doyle added that it is a great time for Naas, what with the hurlers last week, the camogie girls also won while the Ladies got the final so it's great but it will all come and go, when you are there you have to make the most of it, trying to squeeze everything you can out of it.”

Having managed the side himself, along with Eamonn Callaghan last year, Eoin said that the management have done a great job this year; the satisfaction to come back and do it again after last year is really enormously satisfactory, brilliant.”

Really Special

Eamonn Callaghan was also quick to point out that doing the two in a row is really special.

“My own father used to have pops at the 1990 for doing one a row, the great one a row team he use to say but to have two in a row now, he certainly won't be saying that to me.”

Eamonn admitted that playing in the conditions felt so unusual having played practically all the games this year in ideal conditions so that was so different, it probably wasn't pretty to watch but that was the way it was and we are just delighted to get over the line.

“Looking forward to the Leinster Club but we will enjoy this first but we have a solid panel, a good panel, more lads got game today, so overall delighted.”