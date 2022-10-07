Major blow for Kildare as Fergal Conway announces his retirement

Fergal Conway
Fergal Conway has announced his retirement from Kildare senior football in a major blow to Glenn Ryan's Lilywhites.
The Celbridge man has represented Kildare at minor, U21 an and senior level, making his debut in 2014, in all making 98 competitive appearanes.
A persistent knee injury is the reason, Kildare Co. Board has given, in a statement in which they thanked him for his services at all levels.
The statement concluded: "An influential player, Fergal produced some memorable performances in the white jersey with 98 competitive appearances. He was an exceptional leader on and off the field and represented the county with great honour, pride and distinction. We thank Fergal for his commitment and dedication to Kildare GAA and wish him all the best for the future."
