Kildare: Naas progress to Minor 'A' final with victory over Maynooth

Manguard Plus Minor 'A' Football Championship Semi Final

Naas 2-13

Maynooth 1-5

Naas have booked their place in this year’s Minor A Football Championship final following their victory over Maynooth. The win carries on the rich vein of form that seems to be present throughout Naas in all ages, sports and disciplines.

Naas wanted to put this game to bed early and started this game on absolute fire. After winning early possession, the ball was quickly worked into Naas corner-forward Tom Kelly who slotted his effort between the posts. The first score of the game after just 30 seconds.

A couple of early points is no big deal just yet, but when Ryan Sinkey burst clear and popped over a third that was quickly followed by another from Beirne you began to wonder if these lads were capable of kicking a wide.

Naas would enter the break with a five-point lead and just after the restart would put the game out of reach as Charlie Murphy drove Naas forward from midfield and the Naas number eight got his head up to handpass across to Fintan Quinn. Quinn slapped home to get his goal and in truth put this game to bed.

Naas would close out the game to secure a final spot with relative ease.

Scorers

Naas, Ryan Sinkey 1-3 (0-1 Frees), Fintan Quinn 1-2 (0-1 frees), Elliot Beirne 0-3, Tom Kelly 0-2 (0-1 frees), Tom McGrane 0-1, Adam McGuire 0-1, Ethan Travers 0-1 (0-1 frees).

Maynooth, Patrick Mahoney 0-4 (0-4 frees), Paul O'Dea 1-0, Matthew Diamond 0-1.

Teams

NAAS: Hugh Morrin; Jamie McGuirke, Liam O'Reilly, Daniel Lenihan; Evan O'Briain, Robert Fitzgerald, Robert Murray; Charlie Murphy, Eoin Lawlor; Tom McGrane, Ryan Sinkey, Adam McGuire; Tom Kelly, Fintan Quinn, Elliot Beirne.

Subs: Ethan Travers on for Adam McGuire (36 minutes), Liam O'Connor on for Tom McGrane (39 minutes), Killian Harrington on for Robert Murray (50 minutes), Ronan McGroary on for Elliot Beirne (50 minutes), Shane Knott on for Ryan Sinkey (56 minutes).

MAYNOOTH: Joshua Flood; Michael Chambers, Conor O'Grady, Eoin Bonass; Darren O'Loinsigh, Daniel O'Meara, Cathal Flynn; Paul Morrissey, Conor Walsh; Niall Cullen, Patrick Mahoney, Paul O'Dea; Leon Mitchell, Matthew Diamond, Cillian Geraghty.

Subs: Patrick Ryan on for Matthew Diamond (41 minutes), Darragh Power on for Leon Mitchell (41 minutes), Hugh Doddy on for Eoin Bonass (47 minutes), Jack Egan on for Joshua Flood (50 minutes), Cian Gallagher on for Michael Chambers (56 minutes).

Referee: Niall Colgan