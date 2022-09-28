Search

28 Sept 2022

Kildare: Raheens and Milltown take ladies Junior Championships

Raheens Joy Duggan gets away from Na Fianna's Tara Higgins. Photo: Michael Anderson

Reporter:

Tara Byrne

28 Sept 2022 12:20 PM

Ladies Junior 'A' Championship final

Raheens 4-9

Na Fianna 3-5

A late three goal rally from Raheens in the final six minutes of action overturn a three point deficit as they stunned Na Fianna late on to claim the Kildare Junior A Championship title.

Raheens opened the scoring with Leah McGovern pointing an early free before Na Fianna responded through Tara Higgins.
A goal from Emma Kielty followed by a brace of points from McGovern left five between the sides with just over ten minutes played.

Na Fianna reignite their efforts with a Higgins free narrowing the deficit before the full forward blasted past Anna Dunlea to leave one between them. Points from McGovern and Sally Kielty saw the gap go to three..
On the restart Raheens Sarah McGover pointing but a strike from Caoimhe Bagnall found the back of Dunlea’s net; a second goal from the boot Og Higgins had Na Fianna into the lead.

With six minutes remaining Raheens' McGover rounded Danielle McDonald before netting to level. Laura Dunlea spotting Fitsimons in space crossed and Fitzsimons got her boot to the ball to find the net.. The resulting kick out only managed to find Emma Kielty, off loading to McGover, she netted. The third goal in six minutes to leave the Raheens advantage at six.

RAHEENS: Anna Dunlea; Meave Magner, Enya O’Brien, Grace Kielty; Claudia Gray, Sarah McGover 2-2, Emma Heneghan; Joy Duggan, Laura Dunlea; Sally Kielty 0-2, Emma Kielty 1-0, Leah Fleming; Ciana O’Brien, Anna O’Donovan, Leah McGovern 0-5 (3f). Subs: Sarah Fitzsimons 1-0 for Magner, 30; Eimear Ward for Heneghan, 40; Ciara Malone for Fleming, 46.

NA FIANNA : Irene Heavy; Roisin McCormack, Danielle McDonald, Roisin Murphy; Chloe Smullen, Aoileann O’Mahony, Doireann Peelo; Ciara Moran, Fiona Hanafin; Caoimhe Bagnall 1-0, Hayley Wiltshire 0-1, Chloe Wiltshire; Erin Lenehan, Tara Higgins 2-3 (1f), Anna Price. Subs: Aimee Fitzpatrick for Bagnall, 30; Mikaela McKenna for Lenehan, 30; Suzanne Carew for Hanafin, 53.

Ladies Junior 'B' Championship final

Milltown 3-15

Two Mile House 0-9

Despite finishing the tie with fourteen players, Milltown ran out convincing winners after a strong second half performance which saw them outscore their counterparts 3-8 to 0-4.
Just two between the sides at the break, but Milltown stepped up their game and transferred their dominance onto the score board, winning the Junior B title comfortable in the end.

MILLTOWN: Cliodhna Malone; Emma Shannon, Lisa Byrne, Katelyn Brophy; Meave Lavelle, Ciara Buckley, Louise O’Doherty; Anne Sweeney, Niamh Murphy; Lauren Murtagh 0-1, Lara Curran 0-9 (4f), Aoife Buckley 1-1; Lisa Murphy, Chloe Byrne 1-0, Chloe Downey, 0-1 (1f). Subs: Grace Murtagh 1-1 (1f) for Downey, 30; Aimee O’Neill for Byrne, 60; Leah Walker for Murtagh, 60.

TWO MILE HOUSE: Katie Minnock; Heidi Lyons, Rachel McKeogh, Jessica Behan Cahill; Hannah Grant, Tara Breen, Cora Moloney; Abbey Durham, Sophie Carroll; Emer Quinn, Mikaela Burke 0-1 (1f), Anna McKeogh; Grace Moloney, Emer Reilly 0-7 (3f), Aoife Maloney 0-1.

