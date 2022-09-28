Kildare: Naas minor hurlers win dramatic Minor 'A' final

Future Ticketing Minor A Hurling Championship Final

Naas 0-23

Celbridge 3-11

The Future Ticketing Minor A Hurling Championship Final brought together two of the power houses of Kildare Hurling Naas and Celbridge and they didn't disappoint with an absolutely wonderful game of hurling that saw Naas hit ten unanswered points over the closing ten minutes to secure the title.

The opening half was close with Celbridge going to the dressing rooms two up after an impressive 30 minutes.

Naas opened the scoring with two Fionn Maher efforts.James Dolan opened the Celbridge account with a third minute free before Killian Harrington regained Naas's two point advantage.

Celbridge were really moving the ball at pace and they were causing problems in the Naas defence with the long ball.

Ciaran Kirwan hit a lovely 65 after six minutes,when Naas were forced out over the endline, to reduce the gap to one.

The opening goal of the game arrived on eight minutes.A long ball from wing back Finnan O Dulaing landed on the edge of the square and when Naas failed to clear Oisin Langan fired the loose ball past Ben Loughlin.

Killian Harrington and Fionn Maher with two had the sides level on 19.

Maher and James Dolan swapped two points each from frees as Naas held a slender one point lead on the cusp of half time whistle.

As we moved past the alloted two minutes injury Celbridge took advantage of a good passing movement and Andrew McNiffe goaled to leave Celbridge 2-4 to 0-8 ahead as Eamonn Kelly brought the half to a close.

Within sixty seconds of the restart a Cormac O'Sullivan free moved Celbridge three ahead.

Naas, who had eleven panel members involved in the Senior B defeat the previous day, weren't in the mood for more heartbreak and by the 34th minute points from Sean Murphy, Fionn Maher and Killian Harrington had the sides level.

James Dolan pointed either side of David Daly's first and Celbridge's third goal.

A brilliant move involving Andrew McNiffe and Oisin Lynam put Daly in on goal and he made no mistake.

Celbridge were now in the driving seat and although Fionn Maher pointed two for Naas, four in a row from James Dolan,all frees, moved Celbridge seven ahead with ten minutes left on the clock.

What transpired over the closing eight minutes can only be described as fairytale stuff from Naas as Celbridge couldn't prevent the onslaught that was about to happen.

Killian Harrington, Fionn Maher and Ryan Sinkey gave Naas hope as we moved past the 55th minute.

The closing minutes continued with Naas in the ascendancy. Seven points without reply, Ryan Sinkey and two each coming from the sticks of Sean Murphy Alan Tobin and Fionn Maher, secured back to back titles for Naas.

An unbelievable end to the game brought utter joy to Naas but Celbridge will wonder long into the winter months how this got away. Naas never gave up and their skill and will to win saw them victorious on a 0-23 to 3-11 scoreline.

This game was everything good about Kildare hurling. The future is certainly bright for both clubs with the array of talent at their disposal.

As county senior manager David Herrity looked on he must have been impressed with the conveyor belt of talent coming through.

NAAS: Ben O Loughlin; Niall Grainger, Liam O Teilly, Bill Hennessy; Dylan Gregory, Ryan Redfern, Mac Dara Moore; Alan Tobin 0-2 (1 free), Ryan Sinkey 0-2; Fionn Maher 0-12 (7 frees), Seamus Kelleher, Sean Murphy 0-3; Evan O'Brien, Killian Harrington 0-4, Shane Knott. Subs: Theo Frisby for Mac Dara Moore (40 minutes); Charlie Carroll for Dylan Gregory (41 minutes); Fionn Curtis for Seamus Kelleher (53 minutes).

CELBRIDGE: Cormac Kelly; Matthew Gallagher, Kieran Rubotham, Cian Degrick; Finnan O Dulaing, Ciaran Kirwan 0-1, Sean Minnagh; Sean Holmes, Cormac O Sullivan 0-1; Andrew McNiffe 1-0, David Daly 1-0, Cillian Treacy; Cian Kelly, James Dolan 0-9 (8 frees), Oisin Lynam 1-0. Subs: Alan Lawlor for Cillian Treacy (52 minutes).

REFEREE: Eamonn Kelly.