Naas manager Tom Mullally heaps praise on his players following fourth Kildare SHC final win in a row

“I think to be 2022 county champions is more than enough for us. We are delighted with the day, delighted with the outcome. We are thrilled,” the words of Tom Mullally, still standing on the St Conleth’s pitch following his Naas side’s Championship win.

“The best teams usually end up in it (the final) and we have been consistent over the course over the year but so have Maynooth. They have settled quite quickly into senior hurling and I thought today they brought a controlled aggression that tested us over the course of a lot of the game. But credit to our players, I can't give our players enough credit they found the answers today as they found them on many a day in the past,” Mullally said.

The credit given to his players was the theme of the post-match interview of the Naas boss.

“We created chances in that first half but probably didn't finish enough of them and left it tight going into the break. Our job was to be in the game at half-time and we did that. We spoke about it a half-time and thankfully every man we had did their job today.

“The goal may have been shut up but for me it was important we kept the scoreboard ticking over for most of the game.

“Today belongs to the players, it is a huge honour to be part of this and they have brought a huge level of character and commitment to this club and thankfully today they have got their just rewards.”

To be county champions is a huge credit to the work that goes on and we are now presented with an opportunity to play in the Leinster Championship at senior level. We could win, we could lose but we'll have a go at it said a very happy manager.

Oblivious to my presence and before I caught him to forced him into his media duties, I saw Tom Mullally watch on as his players sang and danced in a circle overjoyed with the day’s result. He was standing back from it, not wanting to be involved, just watching them enjoy it and beaming with a smile.

It’s easy to be cynical about the dominant favourites winning, but seeing a manager's delight for his players’ joyous celebrations was a touching moment to have witnessed.