Kildare GAA: Sallins march into the last four with win over Allenwood

The Auld Shebeen Bar Athy Intermediate Football Championship quarter-final

Sallins 3-12

Allenwood 2-10

Sallins set up a semi-final date with Castledermot in the semi-final of The Auld Shebeen Pub Athy IFC following their fully deserved and impressive win over Allenwood in the quarter-final at Hawkfield in Friday evening.

If it's goals you wanted then this was the game to be at — at total of five that came thick and fast and unusually all in the opening half.

Sallins got off to a flyer, a point from Paul Farrelly after three minutes was quickly followed by the first green flag when Farrelly set up Colm Dalton who made no mistake from close range.

Allenwood replied with a fine move involving Aaron Dunne and Billy Maher combining, the former finding the net and when Eoghan Bagnall added a pointed free, the sides were level at 1-1 apiece after eight minutes.

Alan Marshall and Colm Dalton (free) added points before Sallins hit the net again, this time James Dalton combined with Jamie Cox who beat Luke Anderson after 18 minutes.

Aaron Judge reduced the lead before goal number four arrived, Billy Martin was fouled in the box and Darren Judge converted the spot kick and when Maher added a point the sides were level at 2-3 each, 22 minutes on the clock.

The goals kept coming and it was Sallins who got their third two minutes later, this time Daragh Mangan combining with Conor Dalton for his second 'major' and while Billy Maher reduced the gap before the break it was Sallins who led at the interval 3-3 to 2-4.

Sallins quickly added four points inside the opening four minutes as Mark Delaney (Allenwood) picked up a black.

Johnny Doyle, who looked to be carrying an injury into the game, departed the scene but Allenwood reduced the lead with two points but there was no stopping the boys in green and white.

James Dalton, excellent second half, Cian Grimes and Paul Farrelly extended the lead as Allenwood looked in big trouble.

Points were exchanged before Allenwood added three points on the trot but it was not enough. Sallins got the final score of the game following a brilliant cross-field pass from Colm Dalton found Kevin Foley who punched over as the final whistle arrived Sallins winning.

Some fine individual displays from the winners, especially Luke Kelly, Luke Killian, Colm Dalton, James Dalton and Paul Farrelly.

Disappointing display from Allenwood and while they were still in it at the break, the writing was on the wall as they looked particularly vulnerable at the back throughout. Eoghan Bagnall, Aaron Dunne and Billy Maher were their best.

Scorers

Sallins: Colm Dalton 2-2 (1 free), , Jamie Cox 1-0, James Dalton 0-3, Paul Farrelly 0-3, Alan Marshall 0-1, Luke Kelly 0-1, Cian Grimes 0-1 (free), Kevin Foley 0-1.



Allenwood: Aaron Dunne 1-2, Darren Judge 1-1 (penalty), Eoin Bagnall 0-4 (3 frees, 45), Billy Maher 0-1, Darragh Malone 0-1, Johnny Byrne 0-1.



Sallins: Ryan Herbert; Ruari Ó Domhnaill, Darren Keane, Luke Kelly; Conor McElroy, Ben Caulfield, Conor Dalton; Luke Killian, Darragh Mangan; Alan Marshall, Colm Dalton, James Dalton; Cian Grimes, Paul Farrelly, Jamie Cox. Subs: Aaron Carney for Conor Dalton (39 minutes); Sean Conway for Daragh Mangan (45 minutes); Kevin Foley for Conor McElroy (49 minutes); Rory Gavin for Jamie Cox (55 minutes).

ALLENWOOD: Luke Anderson; Brendan Hanafey, Sean Moran, Ronan Guilfoyle; Mark Delaney, Mark Byrne, Fionn Moran; Johnny Doyle, Johnny Byrne; Rory Moran, Eoin Bagnall, Aaron Dunne; Darren Judge, Billy Maher, Darragh Malone. Subs: Eric Judge for Johnny Doyle (36 minuets).

REFEREE: Ken Doyle.