Fitzpatrick double as Éire Óg Corra Choill beat Wolfe Tones to win the Junior Hurling Championship

2022 UPMC Junior Hurling Championship Final

Éire Óg Corra Choill 3-9

Wolfe Tones 1-9

Éire Óg Corra Choill beat Wolfe Tones to claim this year’s Junior Hurling Championship. The win came as a result of three crucial goals in the final 12 minutes for the eventual winners, two of which coming for full-forward Brian Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick got very little ball all day, through no fault of his own, but when he did, he made it count.

The turning point was the first of the aforementioned Brian Fitzpatrick goals as substitute Mikey McGovern sent the ball into the full-forward. Fitzpatrick turned and smashed home with relative ease, he wheeled away with his trademark celebration. Much akin to Alan Shearers with just the one finger and arm raised in the air after giving his side a two-point lead.

The next green flag came from Éire Óg veteran and captain JP Crotty who converted a penalty to pull his side well into the clear. Fitzpatrick would close the show with another goal, a carbon copy of the first, also identical was of course the signature celebration as the win and the Championship was in the bag.

Éire Óg Corra Choill, Brian Fitzpatrick 2-0, JP Crotty 1-2, Niall Tierney 0-3, Liam Power 0-1, Eoin Houlihan 0-1, Darragh O'Shaughnessy 0-1, Tim Hennessy 0-1.

Wolfe Tones, Aaron Carney 0-5, Jack Couch 1-0, Kevin Foley 0-2, Ross Doyle 0-1, Conor Egan 0-1.

Éire Óg Corra Choill : Jeffrey Dunney; Paddy Doherty, Philip Tierney, Sean Merrigan; Mark Kelly, Tim Hennessy, Michael O'Brien; JP Crotty, Conor Murphy; Niall Tierney, Eoin Houlihan, Liam Power; Darragh O'Shaughnessy, Brian Fitzpatrick, Ronan Quine.

Subs: Padraig Cribbin on for Paddy Doherty (21 minutes), Colin Power on for Ronan Quine (Half time), Mikey McGovern on for Darragh O'Shaughnessy (39 minutes), Ollie O'Neill on for Niall Tierney (59 minutes), Brian McHugh on for Mark Kelly (59 minutes).

WOLFE TONES: Niall Gorey; Jack Heading, Mark Doyle, Dan Wynne; Ciaran O'Gorman, Harry Younge, Shane Quinn; Kevin Foley, Stephen Moran; Simon Hughes, Jamie Costello, Fionn Doyle; Aaron Carney, Ross Doyle, Conor Egan.

Subs: Jack Couch on for Shane Quinn (36 minutes), Aidan O'Flaherty on for Simon Hughes (41 minutes), David Cronin on for Dan Wynne (49 minutes), Kevin Maher on for Jamie Costello (51 minutes),

Referee: Jason Corcoran