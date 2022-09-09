Search

09 Sept 2022

This weekend's Kildare football league fixtures

This weekend's Kildare football league fixtures

This weekend's Kildare football league fixtures

09 Sept 2022 10:20 AM

Friday

KDFL League Shield (Prelim)
(10mins EW ET and Penalty Rule apply)
Athy Town AFC v Newbridge United FC, Aldridge Pk, 7.30pm

Karina Donnelly Senior Cup Semi Final
(10mins EW ET and Penalty Rule apply)
Coill Dubh AFC v Naas United FC, Cusack Park, 7.45pm,

Saturday

KDFL League Shield Round 1
(10mins EW ET and Penalty Rule apply)
Newbridge Town AFC v Arlington FC, NTFC,5pm,

Casey Div 2 Cup Semi Final
(10mins EW ET and Penalty Rule apply)
Athy Town AFC v Clonmullion AFC, Aldridge Pk, 7.30pm,

Ace Sports Awards Masters Shield Semi Final
(Straight to penalties if level at FT)
Leixlip United FC v Rathangan AFC, Leixlip Amenity, 5pm,

KDFL Under 20 Division
Newbridge Utd v Monasterevin AFC, Clongorey, 2pm,
Suncroft AFC v Sallins Celtic FC, Comm Grds, 2pm,
Caragh Celtic v Rathangan AFC, Donore, 2pm,
Clane United, Moone Celtic, SPWFC, Naas United FC (Idle)

Sunday
Leinster Football Association Senior Cup Round 1
Clonmullion AFC v Oliver Bond Celtic FC, M O Neill Park, 2pm,

KDFL League Shield (Prelims)
(10mins EW ET and Penalty Rule apply)
Straffan AFC v Enfield Celtic FC, Lodge Pk, 11am
Castle Villa AFC v Kildare Town AFC, Mullarney Park, 2pm,

KDFL League Shield Round 1
(10mins EW ET and Penalty Rule apply)
Allenwood Celtic FC v Naas AFC, Killina rd, 11am,

Casey Division 2 Cup Semi Final
Old Fort Celtic v Moone Celtic FC, Ballyroan, 11am,

KDFL Senior Division
Kilcullen AFC v Kilcock Celtic FC, Avondale, 11am,
Ballycane Celtic FC v Rathangan AFC, Ballycane, 11am,
Suncroft AFC, SPWFC (Idle)

Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1
Arlington FC v Moone Celtic FC, Castle Park, 11am,
St Anthonys Youths FC (idle)

Hill Mechanical & Electrical Division 2
Newbridge Hotspurs FC v Arlington FC, Sniggs Brogan Pk, 11am,
Kildare Town AFC (idle)

So Fresh Entertainment Womens Division
Kilcullen AFC v Rathangan AFC, Avondale, 2pm,
Edenderry Town AFC (Idle)

Monday
So Fresh Entertainment Womens Division
Clane United FC v Sallins Celtic FC, Doctors rd, 7.30pm,

