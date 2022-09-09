This weekend's Kildare football league fixtures
Friday
KDFL League Shield (Prelim)
(10mins EW ET and Penalty Rule apply)
Athy Town AFC v Newbridge United FC, Aldridge Pk, 7.30pm
Karina Donnelly Senior Cup Semi Final
(10mins EW ET and Penalty Rule apply)
Coill Dubh AFC v Naas United FC, Cusack Park, 7.45pm,
Saturday
KDFL League Shield Round 1
(10mins EW ET and Penalty Rule apply)
Newbridge Town AFC v Arlington FC, NTFC,5pm,
Casey Div 2 Cup Semi Final
(10mins EW ET and Penalty Rule apply)
Athy Town AFC v Clonmullion AFC, Aldridge Pk, 7.30pm,
Ace Sports Awards Masters Shield Semi Final
(Straight to penalties if level at FT)
Leixlip United FC v Rathangan AFC, Leixlip Amenity, 5pm,
KDFL Under 20 Division
Newbridge Utd v Monasterevin AFC, Clongorey, 2pm,
Suncroft AFC v Sallins Celtic FC, Comm Grds, 2pm,
Caragh Celtic v Rathangan AFC, Donore, 2pm,
Clane United, Moone Celtic, SPWFC, Naas United FC (Idle)
Sunday
Leinster Football Association Senior Cup Round 1
Clonmullion AFC v Oliver Bond Celtic FC, M O Neill Park, 2pm,
KDFL League Shield (Prelims)
(10mins EW ET and Penalty Rule apply)
Straffan AFC v Enfield Celtic FC, Lodge Pk, 11am
Castle Villa AFC v Kildare Town AFC, Mullarney Park, 2pm,
KDFL League Shield Round 1
(10mins EW ET and Penalty Rule apply)
Allenwood Celtic FC v Naas AFC, Killina rd, 11am,
Casey Division 2 Cup Semi Final
Old Fort Celtic v Moone Celtic FC, Ballyroan, 11am,
KDFL Senior Division
Kilcullen AFC v Kilcock Celtic FC, Avondale, 11am,
Ballycane Celtic FC v Rathangan AFC, Ballycane, 11am,
Suncroft AFC, SPWFC (Idle)
Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1
Arlington FC v Moone Celtic FC, Castle Park, 11am,
St Anthonys Youths FC (idle)
Hill Mechanical & Electrical Division 2
Newbridge Hotspurs FC v Arlington FC, Sniggs Brogan Pk, 11am,
Kildare Town AFC (idle)
So Fresh Entertainment Womens Division
Kilcullen AFC v Rathangan AFC, Avondale, 2pm,
Edenderry Town AFC (Idle)
Monday
So Fresh Entertainment Womens Division
Clane United FC v Sallins Celtic FC, Doctors rd, 7.30pm,
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.