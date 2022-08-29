Gold and silver medal wins for Kildare boxing club Setanta at European Boxing championships

Setanta Boxing Academy had a fantastic month of August as two of it's female boxers represented Ireland in Turkey at the European Schoolgirl/boy boxing championships. Elma Barry and Alana O'Brien both qualified by winning they national Cadet Championships.

They travelled to Turkey early in August to compete over a two week period in the championships. Elma Barry Boxing in the 40kg category came up against Ukrainian Liahotska Daria in the quarter final. Barry showed superior hand speed and movement to overcome her Ukrainian opponent to progress into the semifinal.

In the semifinal Barry battled hard against the Greek champion Angeliki Sdouga who was tough opposition but once again Elma managed the distance well and found the target with quick counters to convince the judges over the 3 rounds to win comfortably. In the final it was always going to be tough as Elma came up against an English hopeful.

This was a real battle from bell to bell with both recognising that a gold medal and the title of champion of Europe lay just minutes away. As the judges made their decision everyone in the stadium was kept in suspense as a 3/2 decision was called splitting the judges. But it was Ireland's Elma Barry who had her hand raised to claim the Gold. Barry stood tall as the National Anthem of Ireland was played aloud during the medal ceremony. She is one of only five Irish girls to win gold medal in this event over the last 20 years.

Setanta’s second hopeful was Alana O'Brien who contested the 46kg category. In the quarter final, O'Brien boxed Azerbaijan's Yuliya Doroshenko. This was always going to be a tough contest as the winner would guarantee at least a bronze medal. Alana put in a strong performance to win a unanimous decision and progress to the semifinals.

In the semifinal final, Turkeys Sude Nazefil awaited. This would be a tough encounter against the home nation but Alana was more than up to the challenge and won decisively to progress to the Final.

In the final Alana met Ukrainian Ovsepian Uliana. This was a rematch between these two girls who had already met in Sweden earlier this year at the Golden Girl Championships where Alana got the win. Both girls started quick with Alana appearing to get the quality shots, however after 3 rounds of top quality boxing it was the Ukrainian who had her hand raised. While massively disappointed Alana soon realised her accomplishment achieving a silver medal in the European Boxing championship.

Both girls arrived back to Setanta Boxing Academy to a hero's welcome where the were presented with awards for their outstanding achievement.