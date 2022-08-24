Two Mile House win over Castledermot not enough to escape Kildare IFC Group A

The Auld Shebeen Bar Intermediate Football Championship Group A, Round 3

Two Mile House 3-13

Castledermot 1-12

Castledermot suffered a somewhat surprising defeat at the hands of Two Mile House, who produced their best performance of the campaign but it was too little too late.

This Group A game in the Auld Shebeen Athy Intermediate football championship was part of the group of death but Castledermot will be happy to have made the quarter final.

Two Mile House through Shane D'Arcy and Chris Healy were two up inside three minutes before two Dan Gray frees had Castledermot level after seven.

The sides were level at three and four each as the opening quarter came to a close. The impressive Adam Conneely and James McGuinness replying to points from Billy O'Gorman and Emmet O Keeffe.

The game was very open and with nothing at stake the House played with the shackles off and how it showed. Declan Kirwan and Tony O'Connor goaled on 22 and 24 minutes and despite Dan Gray, Emmet O'Keeffe and Gavin Farrell points Two Mile House lead 2-6 to 0-8 at the break.

The second half opened with two Adam Conneely points, the second a 45 metre free off the ground after Tony O'Connor was fouled.

Anthony Lawler and Chris Healy exchanged points before the third House goal. Shane D'Arcy reacted quickest to a breaking ball and he left it 3-9 to 0-9 with 20 remaining.

Throughout the group stages Castledermot have shown good battling qualities and after Paddy Whelan pointed John Joe Mahon goaled to bridge the gap to five.

The closing quarter produced two goal opportunities for Castledermot but Luke Coy was equal to Mahon and Emmet O Keeffe efforts and he kept the six point gap between the sides.

Two Adam Conneely points and one from Chris Healy were enough to ensure a 3-13 to 1-12 victory for the House.

Two Mile House will reflect over the winter on what might have been but with a relatively young crew they will be back stronger.

Castledermot have been paired with Monasterevin in the quarter final and if they can get back to the form of earlier rounds a semi final spot beckons.

CASTLEDERMOT: Shane Nolan; Billy O Gorman 0-1, Thomas Murphy, Barry Nolan; David Dooley, Bryan Nolan, William Kelly; David Keating, John Joe Mahon 1-0; Gavin Farrell 0-1, Dan Gray 0-4 (3 frees), Oisin Nolan; Anthony Lawler 0-1 (1 free), Emmet O Keeffe 0-3, James O'Reilly. Subs: Gavin Keating 0-1 (45) for William Kelly (41 minutes); Paddy Whelan 0-1 for Oisin Nolan (41 minutes); Niall Dooley for David Dooley (45 minutes); Aaron Murphy for James O'Reilly (50 minutes).

TWO MILE HOUSE: Luke Coy; Tony O Connor 1-1, William Burke Matthew Kelly; James McGuinness 0-1, Caomhan Doolan, Gavin Burke; Jack Collins, Mark Sherry 0-1; Nathan Sherry, Adam Conneely 0-5 (1 free, 1 mark), Conor Keogh; Shane D'Arcy 1-1, Chris Healy 0-3 (1 free), Declan Kirwan 1-1. Subs: Liam Coleman for William Burke (51 minutes); Tom Kerrigan for Conor Keogh (52 minutes); Liam Cummins for Chris Healy (57 minutes).

REFEREE: Frank Delaney.