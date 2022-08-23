Naas cruise to victory over Maynooth to make it three from three in Kildare SFC

Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship Group A, Round 3

Naas 1-13

Maynooth 0-7

Naas recorded their third victory of this year’s Senior Football Championship group stage with a win over Maynooth.

The champs were always in control of this one and in truth the only jeopardy was could Maynooth keep within touching distance to get a third place finish and a preliminary on score difference. They fell short of that.

Those in Maynooth colours will have been hopeful prior to this one, you always enter any game with hope even when on paper you are up against it.

Any optimism was drained or at the very least largely reduced after just 40 seconds as Naas carved open the Maynooth defence. A simple hand-pass across the face of goal for Dermot Hanafin to slap into the net.

Hanafin looped the ball over Mark Donnellan and into the far corner, in a fashion that could be likened to the way a volleyball player sets the ball for a teammate to spike.

That was far from the end of the action around the Maynooth goal as Donnellan’s kickouts missed the intended target on more than one occasion.

One Naas turn-over from the Kildare stopper’s kick brought about a carbon copy goal chance as Kevin Cummins had the ball sent across to him but he slapped the ball over the bar this time. Cummins will feel he should have found the net.

The Don’s final major action of the first half was a brilliant save as he back-pedalled to stop Paddy McDermot’s goal bound effort. It was a great save and a welcomed one for the Maynooth number one after a less than stellar performance to that point.

The game early on was an attack versus defence exercise as every Maynooth man was behind the ball other than their primary scoring threat Neil Flynn.

Flynn had little joy in open play but could be relatively pleased with 0-5 from his set-piece opportunities.

Naas played their usual style and that will never change, such is the talent of their squad. They don't need to bend to any opposition's will. Their half-forwards, Alex Beirne and Sean Hanafin for today, stay wide and almost to the touchline to stretch their opponents and create space elsewhere.

It proved fruitful time and time again, and despite Maynooth having numbers at the back Mark Donnellan’s goal was threatened all too regularly.

Donellan would have to produce another huge save from Darragh Kirwan who blasted an effort goalwards in the closing stages. It was too central from Kirwan but the Maynooth stopper pushed the ball out of danger well.

The second half was quiet for the most part as the result appeared academic long before we reached the latter stages of this game.

Kirwan picked up where he left off and finished this game with a solid 0-6 for his efforts.

The closing minutes were made up of substitutions and some tired tackling that were met with yellow cards from referee Raymond Kelly.

Far from a classic but another job done for Naas. Maynooth exit this year’s Championship at the group stage with Eadestown progressing on score difference.

Scorers: Naas, Darragh Kirwan 0-6, Dermot Hanafin 1-0, Ciaran Doyle 0-2, Kevin Cummins 0-1, Paul McDermott 0-1, Luke Mullins 0-1, Eamonn Callaghan 0-1, Sean Hanafin 0-1.

Maynooth, Neil Flynn 0-5, Cathal McCabe 0-1, John McAndrew 0-1.

NAAS: Luke Mullins; Cathal Daly, Brian Byrne, Mark Maguire; Paddy McDermott, Eoin Doyle, Conor McCarthy; Paul McDermot, James Burke; Sean Hanafin, Kevin Cummins, Alex Beirne; Eamon Callaghan, Darragh Kirwan, Dermot Hanafin. Subs: Ciaran Doyle for Dermot Hanafin (47 minutes), Brian Stynes for Conor McCarthy (50 minutes), Brian Kane for Paul McDermot (50 minutes), Eoghan Prizeman for Darragh Kirwan (59 minutes), Shane Bergin for Cathal Daly (60 minutes).

MAYNOOTH: Mark Donnellan; Cathal Quinn, Sean Higgins, Matt Eustace; Eoin Donnellan, Darren Maguire, Cathal McCabe; John McAndrew, Ciaran Flanagan; Paul Maguire, Kevin Donovan, Sean Hever; Philip Murphy, Neil Flynn, Jack Murnane. Subs: Kevin Dunne on for Jack Murnane (37 minutes), Paddy Hever on for Sean Hever (41 minutes).

REFEREE: Raymond Kelly.