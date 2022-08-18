KILDARE GOLF SCENE: Cill Dara women's teams through to All Ireland finals

The Cill Dara team that won the Women's Challenge Cup (Leinster Central winner)
Two Cill Dara Golf Club women's teams are through to the All Ireland's in the Slieve Russell next months.
Both teams overcame Rathdowney at Athy Golf Club on August 13 to claim Leinster titles.
They won the Women's Challenge Cup (Leinster Central) and the Women's Minor Cup (Leinster Central).
The winning minor team
