Search

17 Aug 2022

Kill take Division 4 league title with win over Suncroft on penalties

Kill take Division 4 league title with win over Suncroft on penalties

Kill take Division 4 league title with win over Suncroft on penalties

Reporter:

Seamus Dillon

17 Aug 2022 7:20 PM

Minor Football League Division 4 final

Kill 2-17

Suncroft 3-14

Penalties; Kill 5 - 4 Suncroft

Kill emerged victorious in this Minor League Division 4 final but not before we were treated to an exciting 60 minutes of quality football, 20 minutes of extra time and a dramatic penalty shoot-out where Kill won 5-4.

Suncroft led at the interval 1-7 to 1-5, the goals from Liam Conway and Daithi McDaid.

Excellent points from Finn Ryan (2), Alex Malone and Kyle Kelly keeping Kill in touch.

Paddy Martin pointed two for Kill within sixty seconds of the restart to draw the sides level. Ryan Behan O'Shea and Kyle Kelly kept it at 1-8 each as we approached the closing 20 minutes. Liam Conway then struck for the Croft's second goal A long free fell kindly to Conway and his left foot did the rest.

Four Kill points in five minutes had them one up as we approached 55 minutes. Three Paddy Martin points and one from Kyle Kelly looked like the title would rest in Kill but at the death Ryan Behan O'Shea remained cool to pop over a 59th minute free. All square at 2-9 to 1-12.

Four quick points from Sean Quirke had Suncroft comfortable before Reece Donohue reduced the gap to three at half time in extra time. Paddy Martin for Kill hit a great goal on 73 minutes.

Liam Conway goaled straight from the kickout; Ryan Behan O'Shea put Suncroft two ahead but Kyle Kelly responded with two of his own and we were headed to the penalty shootout.
Darragh Sheridan was the Kill hero with the only save.

SUNCROFT: Billy Dillon; Harry Dillon, Gavin Snell-Fox, John Paul Keane; Sean Stynes, Sean Browne, Ross Brannock; Colin Clarke 0-1, Jason McCarthy; Liam Conway 3-0, Ryan Behan-O Shea 0-7 (6 frees), Conor Kiely 0-1; Sean Quirke 0-4, John Collins, Dylan Barnby 0-1. Subs: Tomas Keaveney for Ross Brannock; Jack Norton for Colin Clarke; Colin Clarke for Tomas Keaveney 70.

KILL: Darragh Sheridan; James Carthy,Mark Lee,Sean Haughan-O Rourke,Joel McGrath,Conor Kelly,Alex Donohue-Fields,Finn Ryan 0-2,Sam Lawler,Tom Markey,Reece Donohue 0-2,Alex Malone 0-1,Kyle Kelly 0-4,Paddy Martin 1-7(5 frees) ,Daithi McDaid 1-1.

Subs: Hugh Doyle for James Carty H/T; Caleb O Neill for Joel McGrath 41; Alex Byrne for Daithi McDaid 42.

Referee Damien Whelan.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media