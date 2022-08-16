Naas too strong for Kilcock in Kildare Senior B clash

UPMC Senior B Hurling Championship

Naas 4-20

Kilcock 0-8

This UPMC Senior B hurling championship encounter was all one sided and Naas secured their place in the semi final with a four goal display as Kilcock struggled to come to terms with fast slick hurling of their opponents.

Niall Doolan and Dylan Morrow had Kilcock two up inside four minutes. There lead was short lived and five quick points from Naas through Cian Boran, Ferran O Sullivan, an Eoin O Hehir free, Seamus Kelleher and Kevin Byrne opened a a three point gap that Kilcock would never bridge.

Niall Doolan did point a free on 12 and he added three more frees before the break but Naas were out of sight.

Goals from Ben OLoughlin and Enda O Neill opened up a 2-10 to 0-6 interval lead.

Naas keeper Sean Burke swapped places with Ben Loughlin at half time and within 60 seconds he had added his name to the score sheet.Paul Leonard pointed for Kilcock on 34 but with Ferran O Sullivan and Kevin Byrne controlling things around the middle Naas were never really tested.

Al Bergin added two further goals on 44 and 53 to bring the Naas full forwards tally to 4-4.

I'm fairness to Niall Doolan he was very accurate with his frees and he added his sixth and Kilcocks eight on 45 but it was of little resistance to Naas.

Kevin Byrne, Eoin O Hehir and Liam Reilly added late Naas points to leave it 4-20 to 0-8 after sixty minutes.

Naas are comfortably through to the semi final and on this evidence they are best equipped to test Eire Og Corra Choill for the title.

NAAS: Sean Burke 0-1; Donie McSweeney, Robert Byrne, Kieron Maher; Niall Grainger, Cian Boran 0-2, Darach Mac Donncha; Kevin Byrne 0-3, Ferran O Sullivan 0-3; Bill Hennessy, Eoin O'Hehir 0-6 (3 frees, 65), Seamus Kelleher 0-1; Ben Loughlin 1-1, Enda O Neill 1-3, Al Bergin 2-0. Subs: Liam O'Reilly for Niall Grainger 48.

KILCOCK: Darragh Browne; Pierce Morrow, Tom Jones, Sean Hodgins; Tom Geraghty, Colm Close, Paul Leonard 0-1; Evan O Brien, Dylan Morrow 0-1; Nicholas Doyle, Niall Doolan 0-6 (6 frees), Paddy Bermingham; Rossa O'Brien, James Murphy, Aaron Daly.

REFEREE: Paul Donnelly.