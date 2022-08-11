Kill hold off Rathcoffey and Cappagh beat Rheban to record Junior Championship wins

Tom Cross Junior Football Championship

Kill 0-17

Rathcoffey 0-15

An inspired second half performance from Rathcoffey that saw them outscore Kill by eleven points to six in the Tom Cross Transport JFC was not enough to help them overcome an early deficit.

Paul Kirwan and Adam Toman exchanged early points followed by Gary Moran and Evin McGovern.

Little to separate the sides as the half wore in before Kill began to seize control of the tie and the evenings scoring. Two from Kirwan put Kill into an advantage for the first time before Moran left them three clear on nine minutes.

Kirwan added a further brace before Moran in the opposite corner added three more to his evening's tally, this leaving Rathcoffey trailing by seven and struggling to get the ball past the mid way point.

A quick exchange from Cathal Travers and Alan Wren maintained the seven point deficit before Ronan Coleman chipped over before the break.

As soon as the ball was thrown in Wren looked to continue Kill’s dominance and added a second to his personal tally. Moran soon took his to six before Rathcoffey looked to respond. Roused by their half time regroup, Jason Acton raised the white flag twice in the space of a minute before PJ Heslin cut the deficit to six. A further two Rathcoffey points looked to leave them four adrift with the tie hurdling towards the three quarter hour point.

Wren steadied the ship before Acton and Kirwan exchanged a series of frees. With five minutes remaining and five between the sides it looked as if Kill had done enough to hold off the determined Rathcoffey comeback, but they weren’t planning of heading off into the sunset quietly just yet.

With Jamie Brilly and Alex McGovern leaving three between the sides as they entered injury time Acton and Evin McGovern looked to make Kill sweat. Trailing by one Rathcoffey refused to believe it was over and with Alex McGovern standing over a late free 40 yards from goal, they had the opportunity to level. With the shot dragging to the right and wide so went their last opportunity and a late Kirwan free sealed a nervy two point victory for Kill.

KILL: Mike Jones; Ciaran Devoy, Luke Purcell, Brian Herevan; Fionn Doyle, Kevin Corrigan, Karl Maguire; Dara Challoner, Stephen Rowney; Mather Ryan, Stephen O’Leary, Jack Healy; Gary Moran 0-6 (4f), Alan Wren 0-3, Paul Kirwan 0-9 (5f). Subs: Derry Lenehan for Healy, 20; Harry Kirwan for O’Leary, 45.

RATHCOFFEY: Stephen Hayden; Evan Moriarty, Oisin Brilly, John Coyle; Conor Harris, Jamie Brilly 0-1, Ronan Coleman 0-1; Evin McGovern 0-2, Colum Fagan; Padraig McManamon, Jason Acton 0-6 (6f), Mark Holligan; Shane Dunne, Cathal Travers 0-1, Adam Toman 0-2. Subs: PJ Heslin 0-1 for Dunne, 34; Alex McGovern 0-1 for Coleman, 45.

REFEREE: Alan Archbold.

Tom Cross Junior Football Championship

Cappagh 1-12

Rheban 0-8

Fourteen man Rheban fell to the challenge of Cappagh as a second half goal secured them a tense victory in the Tom Cross Junior Football Championship.

The sides were locked in an end to end battle early on as Thomas Jackman got the evenings scoring underway before Tadgh Foley soon responded. Brian McNally and Denis McEvoy maintained parity between the sides. With Jack Mulligan pointing on ten minutes Cappagh looked to shake the Rheban effort but with McEvoy on target moments later the sides were level for a third time in the opening stages.

Needing to find back to back scores Cappagh looked again to Jackman as he edged the north Kildare side into the advantage. McNally added his second of the evening to ensure that there was daylight between the sides for the first time.

Looking to again get his side within touching distance of Cappagh, Foley pointed before McNally and Ollie Lewis tagged on late points before the break to ensure that they got the better of the opening battle.

A late black card for Iarla Nolan looked to give Rheban an opportunity to take advantage of a temporary numerical miss-match, but unable to make Cappagh pay for this they claimed a half time lead of three points.

On the return Cappagh we’re determined to put further distance between the sides and a Lewis goal within a minute of the throw in left Rheban reeling. A further point from Jackman had Rheban at two’s and fours.

Determined not to allow the tie to slip from their grasp Foley looked to restart their challenge with a point mid way through the second half and further points from Lewis, McNally and Dowd left nine in it before a McEvoy brace looked to stop the rut for Rheban.

With McNally adding a further point four minutes from time, it looked as if the tie was put to bed as a contest before a late red card for Eamon McEvoy for a challenge on McNally had Rheban finishing up the tie with fourteen.

A late Brandon Shaw point done little to change the result as Cappagh held on for a comfortable victory.

RHEBAN: Owen Foley; Darren Byrne, Evin Owens, Darren Foley; Kevin Shaughnessy, Jason Shaw, Conor Denehy; Christopher Casey, John Morrisey; Denis McEvoy 0-4 (4f), Nathan Owens, Michael Renehan; Dean Carthy, Tadgh Foley 0-3 (1f), Thomas Foley. Subs: Eamon McEvoy for Casey, 51; Brandon Shaw 0-1 for D Foley, 55.

CAPPAGH: Dylan Whelan; Oisin O’Cuill, James Towell, Alan Duff; Iarla Nolan, Kevin Doran, Brian Kelly; David Lovely, William McDonnell; Cameron Dowd 0-1, Thomas Jackman 0-3 (2f), Jack Mulligan; Brian McNally 0-6, James Grogan, Ollie Lewis 1-2. Subs: Seamus Milner for McDonnell, 39; Mikey Fahey for Grogan, 55.

REFEREE: Ryan Moran.