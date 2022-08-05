Search

05 Aug 2022

The Curragh hosting star-studded lineup for Keeneland Phoenix Stakes this weekend

Siskin, with Colin Keane up, centre, on their way to winning the 2019 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at The Curragh Racecourse in Kildare. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Daragh Nolan

05 Aug 2022 5:20 PM

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Six of Europe’s top two-year-old's will line up in the Group 1 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes this Saturday at The Curragh following the publication of final runners this morning.

A strong British trained challenge for the Group 1 race includes Coventry Stakes winner Bradsell trained by Archie Watson and the Richard Hannon trained Persian Force, who recently landed the July Stakes in Newmarket.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien has two runners with Jebel Ali Racecourse and Stables Anglesey Stakes winner Little Brown Bear and Blackbeard recent winner of the Prix Robert Papin.

GAIN Railway Stakes winner Shartash will represent trainer Johnny Murtagh, while Apache Outlaw will represent Joseph O’Brien.

There are 12 runners in the Rathasker Stud Phoenix Sprint. The Group 3 has attracted a strong British trained team including Go Bears Go and Dubawi Legend.  Other notable contenders including Moss Tucker, Power Under Me, Castle Star, Ano Syra, Scared Bridge and New York City.

There are 9 runners for the Sheehy Motors Volkswagen Handicap, 14 runners for the Donohue Marquees Handicap, 11 in the Loder EBF Race, 15 runners in the John Ormonde Gallop and Arena Construction EBF Maiden, 9 runners in the AK Bets Higher Limits Better Prices Handicap and 13 runners in the opening John Ormonde Wexford Sand EBF Maiden.

Ground

Following 0.5mm of rain since entries, The Curragh is now good

Dry forecast with temperatures up to around 20 degrees.  Monitoring situation regarding watering.

Racing on Stand Side with Stalls in centre for all sprints

Forecast

Possibility of further showers today, mainly dry, therefore.  Continue to monitor regarding watering

Admission

Adult admission €20 (€15 on line)

August Summer Saturday Bundle (admission, racecard, items from Barbecue and €10 bet with on course bookmakers) €25

Under 18s free accompanied by an adult

Where to watch

Racing TV – all races

ITV – live coverage of Keeneland Phoenix Stakes

