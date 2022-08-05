Kildare Intermediate Football Championship returns as Leixlip take on The House and Ballyteague face Kilcullen

It is an absolutely jam-packed weekend of Intermediate football action this weekend with every team on display acorss the entire weekend. Here is my preview and predictions for each game coming up this weekend.

Ellistown vs Allenwood, Intermediate Football Championship Group B, Friday August 5 at 20:00, Manguard Plus Hawkfield.

Ellistown came up short against Caragh last weekend, 1-16 to 1-5. It is easy to see the issues that present itself for Ellistown, only registering six scores. With 1-1 of their tally coming from forward Tadhg Watson.

Allenwood showed little in the way of scoring woes as they racked up an impressive 4-14 against Rathangan. Following on from 0-21 they scored in the prelims against Suncroft, it seems Allenwood are always good for a big total and strong attacking football.

I’m going for Allenwood here, their free scoring coupled with the exact opposite being true of Ellistown only points to one result for me.

Prediction: Allenwood

Rathangan vs Caragh, Intermediate Football Championship Group B, Saturday August 6 at 13:30, Manguard Plus Hawkfield.

Rathangan were on the end of a bit of a beating against Allenwood, although the late scores did add some shine to the final scoreline. Regardless of where in the 60 minutes the scores came it was not pleasant viewing or reading for Rathangan faithful.

Caragh overpowered Ellistown and I think they might do similarly here. I feel the quality of forwards Darragh Swords and Eoghan O’Haire, who registered a brilliant 1-12 of a 1-16 total last time out, will be enough to once again pull away from their opposition.

Prediction: Caragh

Ballymore Eustace vs St Kevin’s, Intermediate Football Championship Group C, Saturday August 6 at 15:00, Manguard Plus Hawkfield.

Ballymore got a crucial victory over Kilcullen in their opening fixture. They played out a thrilling game winning by a single point that came from a late free kick from midfielder Shane Barrett. A huge victory that eases the weight on their shoulders as they match up with the two stronger members of Group C in the coming weeks.

St Kevins did all they could to stop Jimmy Hyland and Ballyteague in their first round tie, they tried with little success as most of the time when Hyland was stopped, he had been fouled.

But there were undoubtedly plenty of reasons to be positive for Kevins’ from that game as they were the better side in the opening 30 minutes and will no doubt rue some missed goal chances. They could have held a healthy lead at the break but came in level and paid the price for not taking those opportunities.

I think Ballymore will put up a good fight here but Kevins will be tighter defensively than Kilcullen were. Ballymore were strong in defence themselves, only conceding a goal to a wonder-strike that there was little anyone could do about. The back line barring an ill-discipline spell were largely very good at winning turnovers and frustrating their opponents.

A really tough one to call in my opinion but I fancy Kevins to just about get this one done. Kevins’ defence will likely reduce the goal chances that Ballymore were afforded last time out and I think they will have enough to win this one.

Prediction: St Kevins

Leixlip vs Two Mile House, Intermediate Football Championship Group A, Saturday August 6 at 16:30, Manguard Plus Hawkfield.

Leixlip will be more than disappointed with coming away from the Castledermot game with just a point. They missed endless chances to put scores on the board and the game to bed, which ultimately cost them dear.

Two Mile House came up short against Sallins and despite rallying late on were beaten comfortably come the referee's final whistle.

This is a hard one to call given both sides last endeavours but I’m going back to Leixlip to improve in front of goal and get over the line in this one. You would imagine they will also be raring to go following last week’s disappointment.

Prediction: Leixlip

Milltown vs Suncroft, Intermediate Football Championship Group D, Sunday August 7 at 12:00, Manguard Plus Hawkfield.

Milltown lost out to Nurney in their group stage opener and will be looking for an improvement this time around as they hope to add some attacking edge to their game.

Suncroft are coming off the back of a brilliant game with Monasterevin where a last minute free kick denied them victory and two points. But it was a much better showing than the Croft put up against Allenwood in the prelims so plenty to be happy about on that front.

Suncroft will get the nod from me here and should get themselves onto three points in this group.

Prediction: Suncroft

Ballyteague vs Kilcullen, Intermediate Football Championship Group C, Sunday August 7 at 13:30 at Manguard Plus Hawkfield.

Ballyteague opened their Intermediate Championship campaign against St Kevins. It was a brilliant Jimmy Hyland display with 0-10 that got them past Kevins. But it wasn't the only positive from that game, far from it, as Ballyteague were second best in the first half and fought back into the game well to win.

Kilcullen are undoubtedly disappointed following their narrow loss to Ballymore, losing to a free kick in extra time. It is a loss that puts them in a tough situation in this group and needing a win at some stage to avoid a relegation play-off with their most winnable fixture in the rear view mirror.

Kilcullen will need to start well here because as the game wears on, defenders will tire and space will open up for opposition forwards. Unless they have some semblance of a lead to sit in and defend. I feel chasing this game can only spell disaster for the Rags.

I’m not sure they will be able to get that lead and as a result I’m taking Ballyteague for this one.

Prediction: Ballyteague

Monasterevin vs Nurney, Intermediate Football Championship Group D, Sunday August 7 at 15:00, Manguard Plus Hawkfield

Monasterevin needed a last minute Wayne Fitzpatrick score to get a share of the points against Suncroft. Fitzpatrick was the topscorer for the side with a crucial 1-3 contribution.

Nurney currently top this group following their win over Milltown, 3-9 to 0-11. The eventual winners had enough quality in that game to dispatch Milltown but will undoubtedly face a stiffer test this time around. I think this could be close but I am going to back Monasterevin to get over the line here and they will be eager to prove me right and get their first win of the year’s Championship.

Prediction: Monasterevin

Sallins vs Castledermot, Intermediate Football Championship Group A, Sunday August 7 at 16:30, Manguard Plus Hawkfield.

Sallins produced two late goals to claim victory and hold off a late Two Mile House surge as two of the perceived strongest members of this group faced off.

Castledermot produced an incredible comeback late on against Leixlip, rattling off three late scores to steal a point. Their performance overall however will do little to satisfy the players and management but they will be no doubt be buoyed by the character they showed.

Sallins set-piece taker Cian Grimes took his scores well with forward Alan Marshall getting 1-1 of his own. Sallins should have enough scoring prowess from their attacking options to get themselves over the line in this one.

Prediction: Sallins

The predictions are only for the fun of looking back the following week and seeing how right or wrong I may have been. Leave yours down below or reply with who you think will take home points this weekend.