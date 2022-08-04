Kildare Football Focus: Coill Dubh narrowly beat Suncroft as Kilcullen and Clane share seven-goal thriller

Coill Dubh AFC 1

Suncroft AFC 0

Coill Dubh claimed all three points in this very tight affair at Cusack Park on Friday night. Opening exchanges were in favour of the home side with the Dubhs finding some phases of play with Joe Bowers and Mark Grace winning their respective battles in midfield and Conor Brady spearheading the attack causing Suncroft defence many problems, especially down the flanks with Craig Lenehan in great form.

On fifteen minutes a great move by the home side resulted in Sean Mac Mahon putting a great ball to the back post for Craig Lenehan pulling back for Ryan Murran to finish, further chances fell to Brady and Lenehan came very close but it finished One nil at half time.

In the second half the visitors got more into game, two good saves from Dubh keeper Luke Anderson keeping Coill Dubh in front.

In final moments Suncroft pushed hard but great defending from Billy McNamee and Trevor McDonald helped Coill Dubh hold on for the three points. Great performance from the panel standout players Craig Lenehan, Sean Macmahon, Ryan Murran, Trevor McDonald and Man of the Match Billy McNamee for the winners.

Kilcullen AFC 4

Clane United FC 3

After putting seven past Kilcullen in their last meeting Clane travelled to the Avondale full of confidence on Friday night.

Clane started bright and seemed in control of match creating numerous chances firstly from Maguire who dragged his shot wide. Maguire then turned provider as his cross from the right hand side was met by the head of Cathal Geoghegan who couldn’t keep his header down and sailed over.

Kilcullen were awarded a throw deep in the attacking half. Jason Keogh launched the throw into the box and after some head tennis the ball was cleared but only to the right foot of Keith Scanlon forty yards out and he hit an absolute rocket to give the Clane keeper no chance 1-0

Kilcullen were full of energy now and from another Keogh throw five minutes later, birthday boy and BBQ host Colin Scanlon took one touch to settle himself and hit a crisp half volley to double the home teams lead 2-0 Kilcullen were on fire now and the next goal arrived in the 33rd minute. Nathan O’Reilly did well to hold the ball up front and spot the run of Oisin Sherlock in off his wing and when he got the ball to Sherlock’s feet there was only going to be one result, as Sherlock’s powerful drive found the back of the net 3-0.

Just before halftime Clane looked sure to score but Eoin O’Leary made a seventy yard sprint to throw himself in front of a goal bound effort to keep the visitors scoreless

Clane came out strong in the second half and like Kilcullen scored three goals to level it up in a fifteen minute spell firstly through Brogan and a brace from man of the match Ciaran Kelly. The home side couldn’t seem to keep the ball at this stage and Clane were rampant.

Kilcullen emptied the bench to inject some much needed energy into their game and it was substitute Mick Fitzgerald who came up with the equaliser with fifteen minutes to play. He got on the end of a well weighted through ball and rolled the ball between the keepers legs with his oft forgotten right foot. 4-3 on the stroke of full time Clane thought they grabbed a point as Ciarian Kelly rose highest to head a ball straight into Sean Brennan’s path who finished it off with the goal ruled out for a apparent push by Kelly.

Clane fought hard for an equaliser but the Kilcullen defence and keeper Cody Tucker repelled all advances.

Best for the home side were Alan Curran and Colin Scanlon at the back and Oisin Sherlock and Nathan O’Reilly up top. Best for Clane Ciarian Kelly and Andy Brogan

Clonmullion AFC 6

Ballycane Celtic FC 1

Clonmullion took on a depleted Ballycane on a wet Saturday night in Micheál O Neill Park.

Ten minutes in the home side should have gone ahead when a Cody Mulhall corner was headed over by Jodie Dillon.

On the quarter hour mark the influential Nathan Robinson threaded a lovely ball to Dillon who’s first time flick was controlled on the turn by Mulhall who slotted home low to keeper Josh Brennan’s right to put his side ahead.

Danny Thompson and Johnny Fennell combined well down the left and the latter hit the post on twenty minutes after good approach work.

With 25 minutes on the clock Ballycane mounted their first serious attack when Niall Herbert and Keelan Noone played a neat one -wo but keeper Michael Lawless read the danger and saved at the feet of Noone.

Lawless got to his feet and quickly released Robison who played a wonderful through ball to Dillon who rounded the keeper to make it 2 nil.

On the half hour mark the Doyle brothers combined well down the right with Lee beating two players before squaring the ball to Thompson who had the easiest of tap ins to make it 3-0.

Five minutes later it was 4-0 when Robinson was again the catalyst as he drilled a pass into Mulhall whose flicked pass found Dillon to get his second of the game.

Just before the half time whistle the evergreen Johnny Fennell went a mazy run beating four Ballycane players and laid the ball off to Robinson who was unlucky not to find the top corner from the edge of the box.

Clonmullion made it 5-0 with ten minutes gone in the second half when Lee Doyle swung in a cross which Mulhall dummied and substitute Dean O'Sullivan Owens chested home at the far post.

On the hour mark Herbert and Noone again combined well in the middle of the park but Mark Hughes sensed the danger and intercepted the ball before hitting a lovely diagonal ball to Mulhall whose first time effort was well saved by Brennan.

On 65 minute came the goal of the game when Lawless came to the edge of his box to clear the danger it dropped to Noone who hit a first time effort from the centre circle which arrowed over the keeper and into the net.

Ballycane again came close when Whittaker passed to Aylesbury who crossed to Herbert but his shot was smothered by Lawless. With a quarter of an hour remaining Clonmullion range the changes and sub keeper Natahn Germaine was quickly called in to action when he saved a Dean Preston header after a great cross from Whittaker.

Ross Cardiff then set up the final goal of the game after a great run and cross down the right wing picking out Owens who made no mistake from just inside the box.

Owens then had two great chances to complete his hat trick when the quick thinking Robinson took a quick free kick to him but Brennan save a minute later he was unlucky to see his left footed effort hit the crossbar after being teed up by Hughes.

St Patrick's Well FC 2

Kildare Town AFC 1

Goals from Stephen Millane and Grant Courtney proved enough for St. Patrick’s Well to earn what could prove to be a vital three points in their bid to maintain KDFL Senior Division status for 2023 on a score line of 2-1 at home to Kildare Town on Sunday.

Kildare Town started the brighter of the two teams and on twenty eight minutes took the lead when a fairly innocuous-looking free-kick sailed over the heads of the home rear guard and into the path of an unmarked man to poke home the opener.

The concession of that first goal served to spark the hosts into action with them dominating the closing fifteen minutes of the first half. Their positive reaction to going behind saw them fashion a flurry of chances with Jamie Headon testing the Town keeper with a drive from distance, Gary Hunt going close with a header and Danny Callan delivering a pinpoint cross across the box that would have made for a tap-in had one of his teammates managed to connect with it.

Nonetheless, Sean Casey’s men did equalise before the break with Stephen Millane firing home a fine effort from the edge of the box two minutes prior to the half-time whistle.

St. Patrick’s Well’s dominance continued after the break with them dominating possession and resultantly fashioning chances that fell the way of Callan, Reece McLoughlin, Grant Courtney and lively substitute Aaron Akanji.

Thus, it came as no surprise when the ‘Well hit the front on 70 minutes with Courtney prodding home the rebound after the visiting keeper failed to hold Callan’s rasping long-range free-kick.

To their credit, Kildare Town continued to battle gallantly to the end but their efforts were very much in vein against a side who maintained both possession and a watertight defence effectively as the game wound down to its conclusion.

Best on the day for the victors were Seán Walsh, Ronan Fennessy, McLoughlin, Headon and Man of the Match Millane.



Rathangan AFC 0

Athy Town AFC 1

A moment of pure brilliance from the outstanding Steven French was the difference between the town and Rathangan on a warm morning on the canal road.

Athy had started in a whirlwind, attacking Rathangan at will, only some bad finishing and smart goalkeeping saw the teams level.

Stephen French’s goal in the 36 minute was worthy of winning any game of football, his tenacity in winning the ball back from the Rathangan left back and the audacity in his execution from at least 40 yards left the sizable crowd on the Canal Road stunned at a truly fantastic goal.

Best for the town were Steven French, Nicky Leonard, Stephen May, Mick Walsh and Chris Chanders. Best for Rathangan were Nathan Cullen ,Iain Doyle and Rathangan's man of the match Tone Byrne