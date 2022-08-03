Search

03 Aug 2022

Moorefield take huge win in Senior B Hurling Championship

Moorefield take huge win in Senior B Hurling Championship

Aidan O'Brien, Moorefield

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

03 Aug 2022 2:20 PM

UPMC Senior B Hurling Championship

Moorefield 2-24

Celbridge 0-5

Moorefield and Celbridge met in Round three of the UPMC Senior B hurling championship and a really under strenght Celbridge were made pay the price as they suffered a heavy 25 point defeat.

Celbridge were not helped by the appearance of their senior team two hours later and with them been short regulars they had to call on members of the B team for back up.

When Celbridge forward Ultan Browne left the field injured after 21 minutes Celbridge had to play with 14 for over 40 minutes.
Hardly an ideal situation to have your two main teams playing so close to each other.
Moorefield didn't complain and they had moved into a 1-11 to 0-3 half time lead.

The accuracy from frees and play from Reece Gavin coupled with an excellent performance from wing forward Conn Kehoe was too much for Celbridge to handle.

Ronan Coakley did reply to two early Gavin frees but they went 26 minutes before their next score from a Oisin Lynam free.Coakley did ad a third right on 30 minutes but scores from Gavin, Aidan O 'Brien and Conn Kehoe plus a Graham Cregoe goal on 24 meant the game was over over as a contest as Ray Kelly brought the half to a close.

The second half saw Moorefield continue in the same form and their numerical advantage coupled with their greater hurling skill meant that Celbridge were in for a torrid closing 30 minutes.

Conn Kehoe caused plenty of damage throughout that half and his two long range points were only part of his involvement.His ability to run at the Celbridge defence earned him seven frees and Reece Gavin converted all seven.

David Daly pointed for Celbridge on 51 and when Fiachra Mooney pointed three minutes later their five point tally still left them 19 behind.

Late points from Graham Cregoe with two,Aidan O Brien with two and one each from Mark Sexton and Kehoe left Moorefield comfortable 2-24 to 0-5 winners.

Despite this good performance Moorefield will face a much stiffer task against Eire Og Corra Choill next time out.With two losses on the board Celbridge hopes of the knockout stages are now slim.

MOOREFIELD: Kevin Corry; Chris O'Mahoney, Jason Donnelly, Cian Brannigan; Jack Dowling, Malvin Maloney, Shane Delmer; Paul Dawson, Tommy Walsh; Conn Kehoe 0-3, Reece Gavin 1-13 ( 11 frees), Aidan O Brien 0-4; Graham Sammon, Graham Cregoe 1-3, Aidan Murray O'Brien. Subs: David Maloney for Shane Delner (half-time); Mark Sexton 0-1 for Graham Sammon (40 minutes); John Finnegan for Aidan Murray O'Brien (41 minutes); Steve Cullen for Jason Donnelly (42 minutes).

CELBRIDGE: Cormac Kelly; Barney Kelly, Jack O'Brien, Fiachra Mooney 0-1; Sean Leonard, Oisin Lawlor, David Daly 0-1; Eoghan Lynch, Sean Holmes; Kevin Gorman, Alan Lawlor, Ultan Browne 0-1 (1 free); Oisin Lynam, Ronan Coakley 0-2, Liam Dillon.

REFEREE: Ray Kelly

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media