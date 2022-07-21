Clane face Raheens in crucial match-up as Group D looks to be anyone's bet in Kildare SFC group stages

I am covering three Senior Football Championship games this weekend, here is my lookahead to all three. Clane vs Raheens in winner's group B as well as both games from group D, Confey vs St.Laurence's and Clogherinkoe vs Kilcock.

Group B’s Clane vs Raheens is kicking this weekend’s action on Friday night at 19:15 at Manguard Plus Hawkfield.

One the biggest games of the weekend in terms of the immediate importance for both sides. Clane and Raheens sit in an ominous winners’ group alongside Celbridge and Sarsfields who you would expect to claim the top two spots come the end of the group stage.

However, Celbridge were perhaps the only one of the Championship favourites across the board to look truly convincing in the preliminary round, beating Kilcock 6-16 to 1-10, so all is up for grabs.

Back to the matter at hand, you would expect Clane and Raheens to have their eyes fixed on claiming that crucial third spot in a winners’ group which would send them into a play-off with a runner-up from a loser's group. The winner of that game will join the rest in the quarter finals.

Raheens got past St.Laurence’s in the prelims after an initial struggle as their defensive structure looked all at sea. Conceding 2-9 but looking red hot down the other end, which has been the story of their season so far. Vicious in attack and vulnerable at the back.

Clane faced a lacklustre Confey side and despite holding a healthy lead for most of the game appeared to do all they could to let their opponents back into it. Whether that was through complacency or not is up for debate.

The big battle on the day will be those dangerous Clane forwards and that leaky Raheens defence. Clane forwards Brian McLoughlin and Shane O’Sullivan, scored 1-11 of their side’s 1-15 scoreline between them against Confey. They will be hoping they are afforded similar amounts of space as the Larries frowards were and will be looking to punish that Raheens backline to an even harsher extent.

However, I feel Raheens might have too much for Clane in the end. I don't think that defence will tighten up but I can see Raheens’ having the attacking talent to outgun Clane. Rob Thompson got all the plaudits last weekend (as he should) with his 2-7 but special mention must also be made to Liam and Colm Power who registered 1-2 and 0-4 respectively and could have had more.

Raheens have been without Paddy Woodgate since the league semi-final and no word yet whether he will be back for the weekend.

Regardless of who I or anyone thinks is going to win, this has the makings of an exceptionally entertaining game.

Prediction: Raheens

Confey vs St.Laurence’s is our first Group D match-up and serves as the Saturday opener, taking place at 12pm at St.Conleth’s Park, Newbridge.

The preview above dovetails nicely into this game as we see the two sides who came up short last time out.

My reception to both of these sides was very different when I watched them last weekend, St.Laurence’s were impressive in defeat against Raheens and put up a hell of a lot more of a game up to Raheens than many would have thought. They played to their strengths well and countered attack with great success on a number of occasions.

Conversely their opponents could not have done much less, it was a truly lacklustre effort from Confey against Clane. A lack of focus and discipline from Clane got them back to within four points but for large parts of this game they looked toothless in attack.

They fielded what appeared to be a weaker side than usual for the game but even with that said it was uninspiring to say the least.

This is such a tough game to call. Confey will surely improve and fancy their chances, as all teams in group D will, of getting out of this group.

This group is an absolute toss up in my mind, as is this game. Even with the expectancy of a Confey improvement, I have to go with what I have seen with my own eyes and I think the Larries attacking threat will just get them over the line.

Prediction: St.Laurence’s

Clogherinkoe vs Kilcock in Group D will take place at 16:30 at Manguard Plus Hawkfield.

Sticking with group D and these two sides both faced off against Championship favourites last weekend with varying degrees of success and wildly different scorelines.

I personally didn't see Clogherinkoe vs Sarsfields but have read up on the matter and regardless of the circumstances within the game Clogherinkoe will no doubt be buoyed by that performance.

On the complete opposite of that coin, taking at 6-16 to 1-10 beating Celbridge will have done nothing for Kilcock’s confidence for the group stages. I covered this one and there was a five-minute spell of madness in that first half where better finishing could have easily seen Kilcock come out of it with three goals, as they saw three close-range efforts come back off the crossbar or post. I feel Celbridge would have always regained control regardless of how fruitful that spell could have been but it would have done a serious amount for their belief. As far as one can speculate at least.

Young Cameron Nairn for Kilcock was no doubt a highlight and his performance would have been one of the few positives to be taken from the game.

There is an element of uncertainty for me here having not seen Clogherinkoe last time out but based on reports and prior knowledge I could see them winning this one with that strong full forward line. Jack Robinson scored 1-5 against Sarsfields, with all but one point of that total coming from play. Hugely impressive.

Prediction: Clogherinkoe