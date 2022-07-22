This week's Kildare football league fixtures

Danny Thompson of Clonmullion has shot saved by Rathangan keeper Craig Shannon. Photo: Michael Andserson
Friday July 22
Leinster Football Association Over 35 Cup (Round 2)
Leicester Celtic FC (AFL) v Maynooth Town (A), Loretto Park Astro, 7pm,
Karina Donnelly Senior Cup (Prelim)
(10 Mins EW ET & Penalty Rule apply)
Athy Town AFC v St. Patricks Well FC, Aldridge Pk, 7.30pm,
KDFL Senior Division
Clane United FC v Clonmullion AFC, Doctors rd, 7.45pm,
Coill Dubh AFC v Kilcock Celtic FC, Cusack Park, 7.45pm,
Saturday July 23
Newbridge Town AFC v Clane United FC, NTFC AW, 8pm,
Leinster Football Association Over 35 Cup (Round 2)
Maynooth Town (B) v Sandyhill Shangan Ath (AFL), Rathcoffey rd, 5pm,
Monasterevin AFC v Enfield Celtic FC, Togher rd, 5pm,
KDFL Lumsden League Cup (Round 1)
Leixlip United FC v Kilcullen AFC, Amenity Centre, 5pm,
St. Anthonys Youths v Straffan AFC, Kilcullen AW, 7pm
Newbridge Town AFC v Naas United FC, NTFC AW, 5pm,
Noel Recruitment Premier Division
Newbridge Hotspurs FC v Arlington FC, Sniggs Brogan Pk, 7pm,
Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1
Coill Dubh AFC v Newbridge United FC, Cusack Pk, 7.45pm,
Hill Mechanical & Electrical Division 2
Athy Town AFC v Old Fort Celtic FC, Aldridge Pk, 7.30pm,
Clonmullion AFC (Idle)
Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 1
Kilcock Celtic FC v Rathangan, Bawnogues, 5pm,
Celbridge Town v Clane United, Ballymackeely, Clane rd, 5pm,
Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 2
Kilcock Celtic v Arlington FC, Bawnogues, 5pm,
Straffan AFC (Idle)
Sunday July 24
Karina Donnelly Senior Cup (Prelim)
(10 Mins EW ET & Penalty Rule apply)
Rathangan AFC v Kildare Town AFC, Canal rd, 11am,
Ballycane Celtic FC v Suncroft AFC, Ballycane, 11am,
Georgina Donnelly Premier Cup (Quarter Final)
(10mins EW ET & Penalty Rule Apply)
Clane United FC v Sallins Celtic FC, Doctors rd, 11am,
Noel Recruitment Premier Division
Allenwood Celtic FC v Monasterevin AFC, Killina rd, 11am,
Caragh Celtic FC (idle)
KDFL Div 1 Cup (Prelim)
Old Fort Celtic FC v Castle Villa AFC, Ballyroan, 11am,
Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1
Moone Celtic FC v Naas AFC, Fortfield Park, 11am,
Arlington FC v Newbridge Hotspurs FC, Castle Park, 11am,
Casey Div 2 Cup (Prelim)
(10 Mins EW ET & Penalty Rule apply)
Caragh Celtic FC v Kildare Town AFC, Donore, 11am,
Hill Mechanical & Electrical Division 2
Arlington FC v St. Anthonys FC, Castle Park, 2pm,
Newbridge Hotspurs v Moone Celtic FC, Sniggs Brogan Pk, 11am,
Danny Thompson of Clonmullion has shot saved by Rathangan keeper Craig Shannon. Photo: Michael Andserson
Raheens Jason Earley holds off the challenge of St Laurence's Conor Perse in the Joe Mallon Motors SFC preliminary round, Photo by Sean Brilly
