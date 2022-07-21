Kildare Football Focus: Clonmullion win away as Athy edge past Kilcullen to stay top

Match reports of Clonmullion vs Rathangan, Coill Dubh vs Naas, Athy vs Kilcullen and Suncroft vs Clane below

Canal Road, Rathangan set the scene for this Clash of last years Senior League Play off Clubs Rathangan AFC and Conmullion AFC play in very warm conditions.

It was the visitors who showed the advantage early on when Danny Thompson came close after only a few minutes when Michael Lawless picked out Cody Mulhall who laid it off to Lee Doyle who’s first time cross was fired over by Danny Thompson.

Lee Doyle was again the provider for the next attack by the Athy side when he received the ball from brother Nathan Doyle and whipped in a cross which Mulhall volleyed over from close range.

The home side got a sight of goal on the quarter hour mark after great work by Arun Doyle put Alex Conlon through but Mark Hughes took the ball off his toe just as he lined up his shot. On twenty minutes some patient build up play by the visitors in the middle of the park saw Hughes hit a lovely diagonal pass to Thompson but he was again wasteful and hit his shot straight at keeper Craig Shannon.

Dominating possession in the middle Clonmullion’s Jody Dillon played a great ball out to Johnny Fennell who put Thompson through and he looked destined to score but for a superb last ditch tackle by centre half James Brennan to avert the danger..

Just before the half hour mark Clonmullion took the lead after Dillon and Thompson played a quick one two with the latter passing to Lee Doyle to side foot home to put Clonmullion 1-0 up.

Five minutes later the visitors should have doubled their lead when Mulhall whipped in a curling corner and Timmy Doyle should have hit the target. With a few minutes left in the first half substitute Dean Fennessy, on for the injured Fennell put Thompson in behind the defence and he squared to Mulhall who’s left footed effort was blocked by the other centre half Stefan Lawlor on this occasion. Rathangan had a great chance a minute form half time when Iain Doyle flicked a ball over the top but Doyle dragged his effort wide of the post.

The second half was only three minutes old when Rathangan keeper Shannon played a long ball over the top of the Clonmullion defence and the dangerous Doyle latched onto it and with only the keeper to beat pulled his effort just wide. Doyle was again the threat when he fired a well struck free kick from just outside the box but Lawless was equal to it. With ten minutes gone in the second half a Nathan Doyle throw in was volley on by Nathan Robinson to Mulhall who’s clever hooked pass over his shoulder was met by the head of Lee Doyle but he failed to generate the power needed to beat Shannon.

Winger Doyle was again guilty of a missed opportunity when he failed to convert after intricate build up play involving Timmy Doyle, Mulhall and Dillon. However Lee Doyle turned provider a few minutes later when he crossed for Thompson who’s first effort was well blocked by Brennan but it rebounded into his path and he dinked the ball over a stranded Craig Shannon to make it 2 – 0 to the visitors.

Rathangan were not going to go down without a fight and had two great headed chances in the following few minutes with Brennan heading just over from a Dan Mulpeter corner and Iain Doyle again headed over from Conlon cross. Then came the move of the match when Nathan Doyle who was having an outstanding game at right full passed to Dillon who in turn found Mulhall who slid in Lee Doyle but Shannon saved well from his side footed effort. With fifteen minutes remaining the home side thought they had pulled one back when Lee Moore rose highest to power home another Mulpeter corner but the referee ruled it out for a foul on Timmy Doyle.

Clonmullion controlled the final quarter by keeping the ball and moving the Rathangan players around and the introduction of Jay Connell for the injured Thompson ensured more solidity at the back.

Best for Rathangan were keeper Shannon, Brennan and Mulpeter in defence while the Arun and Iain Doyle, Conlon and Moore were always a threat going forward. Best for the winners were Timmy Doyle and Mark Hughes at the heart of the defence, Nathan Doyle at full back. Lee Day was excellent in midfield and when asked to play full back for the injured Fennell was equally impressive.

Scorers Lee Doyle and Thompson worked their socks off while Mulhall and Dillon were always dangerous.

Coill Dubh AFC 1

Naas United FC 3

A fantastic result for Naas United as they traveled the short distance to face a Coill Dubh who are hard beaten on their own pitch and came away with all three points.

The home side definitely started better with two early shots from Sean and Dillon Hannon giving Keith Higgins some early catching practice on his return from a two game suspension. Naas were clear in on goal, but dealt a blow after twelve minutes when Harmony pulled up and had to come off with a muscle injury that is not quite healed after it flared up again. His replacement Adam Colton took just two minutes to get himself into the action with a strike from a narrow angle forcing a good save after Nolan’s quick throw.

Coill Dubh were looking dangerous on the break and on 20 minutes a ball over the top ran to Sean Hannon who tried to take the ball around the keeper, the keepers momentum saw him bring the player down for a penalty. Keeper Higgins made up for it though with an outstanding save low to his left before quickly getting up to bravely save the rebound as his defender Jamie Dunne was also sliding in with an attempted block.

Naas got themselves back on top, Ver Nolan and Dunphy started to look sprightly in midfield areas as Heavey and Abdel Karim showed great work rate. Abdel very unlucky to have a shot cleared off the line after some lovely skill by Colton on the edge of the box to set him free on twenty six minutes.

The same player had another shot blocked on the line moments later as he got on the end of Nolan’s corner. Two further corners for Naas saw them go close again as Nolan’s delivery was pin point again as John Paul Higgins had a header saved and Paul Ometeso had another effort frustratingly cleared off the line.

Coill Dubh had weathered the storm and broke away to win a corner of their own on forty one minutes and another dangerous delivery saw the ball glance off Jamie Dunne’s head and into his own net for an unfortunate own goal as Dunne was have a brilliant game at left back.

The second half saw Coill Dubh awarded another penalty in the 48 minute when Liam O’Shea was beaten for pace by the lightening quick Billy McNamee for the home side, he cut across O’Shea and a coming together of bodies saw Dubh’s player brought down. Murran blasted over from the spot.

Substitutes Owen Moran and Samson Ometeso really added a spark. Moran and Abdel forced a corner on sixty sixth minutes, swung in by Nolan, up rose Moran and his header flew past the home keeper to level the scores at 1-1.

Naas were definitely on top now as Samson and Nolan linked well to win a corner on 72 minutes and yet another excellent delivery from Nolan hung perfectly in the air for captain John Paul Higgins to leap like a salmon and power home a header to give United the lead. Moments like this show just how far Naas have come this season as the passion in the celebrations all round showed the incredible comradery that is developing amongst this side. They rallied together for the final 20 minutes or so now and youngster Joe Murray added further fresh legs, Samson and Moran really worked their socks off and the energy of Jamie Dunne to get up and down the left side was incredible as he displayed a man of the match performance.

Another hard working player for United in every game is Paul Ometeso and it was he who made it 3-1 with an emphatic finish from distance.

Athy Town AFC 1

Kilcullen AFC 0

A warm Friday evening saw another big crowd descend on Aldridge Park for this clash between two very well organised teams.

Kilcullen travelled to Athy knowing a win was a must to keep any league aspirations alive. The game was a tense affair with very few clear cut chances. Athy let Kilcullen have the ball for large portions of the first half and backed their defence to repel the Kilcullen attack.

The game was scoreless at halftime despite another good effort from Athy’s Eoin Molloy late on. The second half followed the same pattern as the first with Luke Kerins and Colin Scanlon going closest for the visitors.

The breakthrough finally came five minutes before the end with Meade floating in an excellent corner which was met by Stephen French at the back post to make the all important breakthrough.

A one nil win for Athy Town in a game where Kilcullen certainly played their part. Best for Athy were Michael Walsh and Andy Coughlan who were as mean and solid as ever at the back while the experienced Martin Brennan got the best of a very tough midfield battle.

For Kilcullen Scanlon, Paul Clifford and Alan Crowe stood out.

Suncroft AFC 4

Clane United FC 3

Suncroft came out on top in an action packed game played in perfect conditions at the Suncroft community grounds on Sunday morning.

The home side took an early lead when Keith Kinsella, making his first start for the club, finished smartly after being played through by Dylan Connolly with only seven minutes played.

Kinsella came very close to doubling his and Suncroft's tally moments later with a left footed strike from the edge of the area looking destined for the top corner but the Clane 'keeper John Ball pulled off an excellent save to tip the ball wide.

Clane got themselves level with eighteen minutes on the clock, a looping corner caused some trouble in the Suncroft box, with Craig Durney clearing off the line only to see the ball fall kindly to Cathal Geoghegan to tap home.

The home side hit back immediately, Eoin Doyle making space to cross from the left wing and finding Niall Costigan whose left footed finish gave the Clane 'keeper Ball no chance. Both 'keepers were called upon before the half was out, 'Croft 'keeper

Colin Farrell making two excellent stops from close range efforts and the Clane 'keeper recovering to stop what looked like a certain goal after initially being beaten by Costigan .

The home side extended their lead in the opening minutes of the second half when Liam Knight expertly took control of an attempted clearance from corner and laid the ball into the path of Dylan Connolly, Connolly took one touch to make space to shoot and fired the ball home from just inside the box.

With it being such a warm day Suncroft were glad to have the majority of their squad available and could make all five substitutes throughout the game with Kieron Morris impressing after coming on early for the injured Kieran Sheedy and Cathal Mahon providing energy in midfield when introduced on the hour mark.

The fresh legs of the three Suncroft attackers, Josh Lee, Ben McInerney and Ben Kinsella that entered the game looked sure to add their side's fourth goal. McInerney came close first when just failing to get enough purchase on a Lee's cross. Lee then forced two excellent saves from the Clane 'keeper next, the first after being played through on goal by Eoin Doyle the second with a curling free-kick that was clawed out of the top corner.

All three would combine to get, what proved to be the crucial, fourth goal. McInerney intercepted a pass on the half way line, his perfectly weighted pass set Lee free on the left wing, Lee cut inside and unselfishly squared the ball for Ben Kinsella who took one touch and applied a deft finish past the on-rushing 'keeper in the eightieth minute. Clane rallied late managing to score two goals in injury time through Ciaran Kelly but the home side held on to take all three points.

Suncroft had excellent performances across the team with some standouts in Ryan Farrell, Colin Farrell, Craig Durney and Eoin Doyle. Best for the visitors were Stephen Dunne and Ciaran Kelly.