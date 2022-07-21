Kildare Greyhounds: A Lucky Gift for local trainer

At Newbridge greyhound stadium on a fine summer’s evening last Friday the feature event of the card the A1/2 525 Final resulted in the Jerry Melia owned A Lucky Gift having to come from behind the fast starting Lodgefield Mags to score by half a length in a flying 28.77.

Racing opened with a return to the winners enclosure for the Emma and Eric Foley owned Zaconey Jess. Trapping quickly from wearing the red jacket Jess was passed on the run to the opening corner by Lodgefield Simba.

Quickly re-establishing her lead as the back straight came into play Zaconey Jess opened out into the third turn to strike it ahead of both Liffeyside Jet and Dans My Idol. Sticking to the task at hand this home bred Droopys Jet – White Tip Lady raced home four lengths to the good over a staying on Clonfert Kate. Breaking the ray in 29.55 Jess was winning for the fourth time.

The reserve Buzzers Pat a member of the Glencorbry Pat - Black Buzzer litter took the second contest from the two berth. Led into the back straight by Coss Zoom this Raymond Muldowney owned home bred took over the front running mantle rounding the final turn. Once out front Buzzers Pat pulled out four lengths as he broke the ray in a very nice 29.29.

Fancy Biscuit who completely missed the initial kick at trap rise ran on strong to take second spot two and a half lengths ahead of Coss Zoom.

The Michael Wall owned Kilgowan Pam lay in last position coming out of the second corner in race three.

By the time Swift Yogi hit the third turn first she had moved into second spot having shown pace along the back straight.

Yogi still held the lead with fifty yards to go but along came Kilgowan Pam (Ballymac Best – Shady Pam) with a finishing kick that carried her to a length victory in a fine 29.25 to open her winning account. Rockys Laura came home third another four and a half lengths back.

Both reserves Ladyandthetramps and Castlehill Jim were quickest into their stride pattern in the fourth contest. Rounding the turn ahead of Highlands Queen this pair entered the back straight first.

Heading down into turn number three Castlehill Jim reached it first but by now the Donal Carroll owned Blackhall King was moving sweetly into second spot.

Rounding the final bend the King took over out front and coming home the strongest the Droopys Jet – Ballycowen Ann whelp hit the winning line first.

Breaking the ray in a very nice 29.26 the King brought his winning tally to the eleven mark. Castlehill Jim was just a length and a half back in second place and four and a half ahead of third placed Highlands Queen.

Over the sprint course both Hawkfield Nova and Right Billy were quickest into their stride pattern to race to the opening corner ahead of the slow starting Timahoe Robin.

By the time the home straight was reached the Ciaran McEvoy owned and trained Timahoe Robin had made his way to the head of affairs.

From here this Droopys Jet – Deadly Robin blue and white pulled out a nice two and a half length victory when breaking the ray in a very very good 16.67. In the race for second spot Costa Fortune just denied Nova by a short head.

RCETS A3 525 Semi Final: The three outside drawn greyhounds in this semi final went into the opening turns as one and leaving trouble in their slipstream they entered the far side together.

Heading to the third corner the Finian Losty owned Coolhill Star had taking over out front as Likeable Lodge lay in second.

Sticking to the task at hand Coolhill Star (Sh Avatar – Coolhill Boss) raced home to a nice two and a half length success to break the ray in a nice 28.99.

Lodge in turn took second three and a half ahead of Lady Woodview.

RCETS A3 525 Semi Final: Following a pretty level break by all the James Murphy owned Sharjah returning to the racing pool following a slight injury followed Great Hulk to the first turn.

Slipping to the front just before entering the back straight Sharjah had both Great Hulk and Countystone King in her slipstream as she powered towards the third corner.

Noted as a staying type this daughter of Laughill Blake – Bubbly Madeva was not for catching tonight as she went on to win by two and a half lengths. Stopping the clock in a nice 29.01 for her fifth race success she had

Countystone King back in second spot six ahead of the staying on Junior Blue.

A1/2 525 Final: What a race this final was. Flying into an early lead Lodgefield Mags showed her rivals a clean pair of heels to the opening corner. Holding her advantage all the way to the home straight Mags entered it first with both the favourite A Lucky Gift (Ballymac Eske – Julies Paradise) and Tinnock Phantom hot on her heels.

This leading trio had a battle royal all the way to the winning line with the Jerry Melia owned A Lucky Gift having to fight tooth and nail to claw back the leader.

In the dying strides A Lucky Gift forced himself up for a half a length victory over Mags in a flying 28.77.

Tinnock in turn was a similar distance shy in third place.

The final contest of the evening went to the Mary Melia owned Jerry Melia trained Glencorbry Duke. Despite his age the Duke showed his younger rivals a clean pair of heels to the opening corners.

Rounding the turn ahead of Granarda Jack and Innfield Cain the leading trio left the rest of the pack in their slipstream as he entered the back straight first. Making every other post a winning one from here this Kinloch Brae – Pennys Queen nearly four year old pulled out a nice three length winning margin once breaking the ray in a very nice 28.97. In turn recent stake winner Granarda Jack took second spot three and a half ahead of Innfield Cain.