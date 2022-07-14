Tuesday and Emily Upjohn set for rematch Irish Oaks this weekend

Epsom Oaks winner Tuesday is set to renew rivalry with runner up Emily Upjohn trained by John Gosden in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks taking place at the Curragh this Saturday. The Aidan O’Brien trained filly is one of 11 contenders remaining in the Group 1 Classic following today entry stage.

O’Brien, who has won the race six times including victory with Snowfall last year, also has History, Toy, Emily Dickinson and Perotan in the race.

Jessica Harrington is likely to be represented by Royal Ascot winner Magical Lagoon and Fennela, while Cairde Go Deo trained by Ger Lyons, Show of Stars trained by Paddy Twomey and the Joseph O’Brien trained Tranquil Lady also feature.

Little Big Bear, Slan Abhaile and Blackbeard are amongst the 13 entries in the Jebel Ali Racecourse and Stables Anglesey Stakes, while there are 26 entries in the Kildare Village Ladies Derby and 26 in thebvaluable Paddy Power Scurry.

Mooneista is set to attempt to win a second Barberstown Castle Sapphire Stakes also on Saturday. The Group 2 contest has also attracted Castle Star, Cadamosto, Brostaigh, Geocentric and recent Paddy Power Rockingham Handicap winner Ano Syra. A strong British trained team includes Equilateral, Raasel, Twilight Calls and Last Crusader.

The Group 2 Romanised Minstrel Stakes is one of the feature races on Sunday with Order of Australia, Dr Zempf and Pearls Galore amongst the entries, while twenty fillies remain in the Group 2 Kilboy Estate Stakes including Rumbles of Thunder, One for Bobby and Galleria Borghese, while British trained are likely to be well represented with Potapova trained by Sir Michael Stoute and Purplepay trained by William Haggas also feature amongst the entries.

Ground: Following watering and 1.5mm of rain overnight, the ground is good, good to firm in places (watering continues).

Forecast: overcast today, mainly dry and warm thereafter (20-22 degrees).

Racing on middle track and stalls in centre for all sprints