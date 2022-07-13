This week's Kildare football fixtures
Wednesday July 13
Hill Mechanical & Electrical Divi 2
Arlington FC v Moone Celtic FC, Castle Pk, 7pm.
Friday July 15
KDFL Senior Divisio: Coill Dubh AFC v Naas United FC, Cusack Pk, 7.45pm;
Athy Town AFC v Kilcullen AFC, Aldridge Pk, 7.30pm;
Kilcock Celtic FC v Kildare Town AFC, Bawnogues, 7.45
Saturday July 16
Ace Sports Awards Masters Cup (Quarter Finals) Straight to penalties if level at FT:
Kilcock Celtic (A) v Rathangan AFC, Bawnogues, 5pm;
Kilcock Celtic (B) v Maynooth Town (A), Bawnogues, 5pm.
Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1
Coill Dubh AFC v Naas AFC, Cusack Pk, 7pm.
Hill Mechanical & Electrical Div 2
St. Anthonys Youths v Moone Celtic FC, Kilcullen AW, 7pm;
Clonmullion AFC v Old Fort Celtic FC, M O Neill Pk, 7pm
Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 1:
Newbridge Town FC v Clane United FC, NTFC AW, 5pm;
Leixlip United FC/ Celbridge Town/ Maynooth Town (idle).
Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 2: Maynooth Town (B) v Straffan AFC, Rathcoffey rd, 5pm; Monasterevin AFC/ Enfield/ Arlington FC (idle)
Sunday July 17
Georgina Donnelly Premier Cup (Quarter Finals) (10mins EW ET and Penalty Rule apply):
Arlington FC v Caragh Celtic FC, Castle Pk, 11am;
Straffan AFC v Monasterevin AFC, Lodge Pk, 11am,
Allenwood FC v Newbridge Hotspurs FC, Killina Rd, 11 am
KDFL Senior Division
Rathangan AFC v Clonmullion AFC, Canal rd, 11am;
Suncroft AFC v Clane United FC, Comm Grds, 11am; SPWFC/Ballycane Celtic FC (idle).
Noel Recruitment Premier Division
Clane United FC/ Sallins Celtic FC (idle).
Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1
Newbridge United F C v St. Anthonys Youths FC, Corrigigan Pk, 11am, FIX AWAY FROM HOME DATE/TIME TBC
Castle Villa AFC v Newbridge Hotspurs FC, Mullarney Pk, 2pm;
Old Fort Celtic FC v Moone Celtic FC, Ballyroan, 11am;
Arlington FC (Idle).
Hill Mechanical & Electrical Division 2
Kildare Town AFC v Newbridge Hotspurs FC, Rathbride Rd, 11am;
Arlington FC v Athy Town AFC, Castle Park, 2pm;
Caragh Celtic FC (idle).
