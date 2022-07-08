Naas cruise to huge victory over Clane in Senior Hurling Championship opener
UPMC Senior Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
Naas 4-32
Clane 0-12
County champions Naas got their Senior Hurling Championship off to a perfect start with a high scoring win over local rivals Clane. Among many Naas scorers James Burke’s quality stood above the rest, as the ball was routinely sent into his path, the forward would turn and slot between the posts with relative ease time and time again.
Clane started with intensity and looked to upset their counterparts early on and did draw some mistakes out of Naas. But the eventual winners’ quality ultimately took over and it always looked inevitable that it would.
Scorers
Naas, James Burke 1-11, Jack Sheridan 2-6, Brian Byrne 0-4, Simon Leacy 1-1 Cathal Dowling 0-3, Conor Dowling 0-2, Charlie Sheridan 0-2, Peter O’Donoghe 0-1, Kevin Whelan 0-1, Conan Boran 0-1.
Clane, Eimhin Gillman 0-5, Paddy McKenna 0-4, Killian Ahern 0-1, Robbie Hyland 0-1, Sean Christianseen 0-1.
Naas: Cormac Gallagher; Kevin Kelleher, Richard Hogan, Simon Leacy; Kevin Whelan, Peter o’Donoghue, Harry Carroll; Seán Gainey, Rian Boran; James Burke, Brian Byrne, Cathal Dowling; Liam Walsh, Jack Sheridan, Conor Dowling.
Subs: Conan Boran on for Brian Byrne (47 minutes).
Clane: Paddy McKenna; Eamon Little, Sam Donovan, Declan Kavanagh; Brian Dunne, Sean Christianseen, Cillian Ryan; Cian Shanahan, Cormac Vizzard; Chris Bonus, Eimhin Gillman, Killian Ahern; Robbie Hyland, Bernard Deay, Simon Healy.
Subs: Brian Healy on for Chris Bonus (37 minutes), Ger D’arcy on for Declan Kavanagh (41 minutes).
Referee: Billy O’Connell
File Photo: Minister of State for Public Health, Well Being and National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan , TD
Naas Alex Beirne slips past the challenge of Raheens Adam Malone in the EMS Copiers SFL Division semi-final at St Conleth's Park. Photo: Sean Brilly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.