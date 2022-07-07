Kildare minor ladies win Leinster title following win over Meath
Kildare ladies were crowned Leinster minor A champions last night with a 2-6 to 0-8 victory over Meath. Edwina Birchall and Ava Cullen provided the second half goals which were enough to ensure victory for the Lilywhites.
Ruth Sargent was given Player of the match for her excellent performance.
KILDARE: Niamh Barnes; Niamh Hayes, Eimear Clancy, Aine Mernagh; Siofra Galvin, Ruth Sargent, Olivia Monaghan; Amy Larn, Mayah Doyle; Edwina Birchall 1-0, Ellie Kendrick, Sophie Ngai 0-3 (1f); Grace Murtagh, Ava Cullen 1-00, Niamh Farrelly 0-3 (3f)
MEATH: Robyn Murray; Tiana Kyle, Lisa Brown, Nicole Troy; Sarah Caulfield, Ciara Lawlor, Lily Dwyer; Sinead Murphy, Tori Foster; Elena Kennedy, Ciara Smyth, Laura Hassett; Orlaith Mallon, Anna Foley, Amy O’Leary.
REFEREE: Sinead McHugh (Dublin)
