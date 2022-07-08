Kildare Horse Racing: Gary Carroll continues great run of form in Roscommon

Gary Carroll began the week in sparkling form as he rode winners for three different trainers at Roscommon on Tuesday evening.

He teamed up with Tipperary trainer Joe Murphy to take the opening two-year-old auction series maiden on Pandora Lovegood, the easiest winner of the session.

In the colours of owner Tony Auld, the 3/1 favourite made much of the running and went clear from the two-furlong pole to score by five lengths from the John O’Donoghue-trained Texas Boy.

Carroll secured a second winner straight away as he took the fillies’ maiden over the extended seven furlongs on the Joe Murray-trained Girl Crush.

The 11/5 chance was another to dominate from the front, making all the running for owner Jamie O’Sullivan to beat Dermot Weld’s 2/1 favourite Dabana by a length and a quarter.

The treble was completed on the Gavin Cromwell-trained Dha Leath which continued her tremendous run with a one and three-parts of a length success in the 10-furlong handicap.

The four-year-old landed her third win from just four starts this season when beating the Michael Grassick-trained Loingseoir to the line at odds of 5/2 favourite.

Ken Condon landed a 1-2 in the opening five-furlong conditions’ race at Tipperary on Wednesday evening where Moss Tucker and Shane Foley narrowly landed the spoils.

Owned by the Charlie Bit Me Syndicate, the four-year-old led after halfway and held off the challenge of his own stable companion Quarantine Dreams by a neck, justifying his odds of 11/10 favourite.

On an evening dominated by tight finishes, Scott McCullagh won the five-furlong apprentice handicap on the Martin Hassett-trained 12/1 chance Harry’s Hill. The Tipp Ramblers Partnership owned four-year-old led inside the final furlong and held on to beat the Gillian Scott-trained Inventor by a shorthead.

Seamie Heffernan won the fillies and mares’ handicap on the Shane Crawley-trained Karlsberg.

Owned and bred by Seamus Finucane, the 9/1 shot revelled in the testing conditions and came through to lead late on to beat the Brian Duffy-trained Mean Fomhair by half a length.

Johnny Levins took the nine-furlong handicap with Aristovic which is owned in partnership by her breeder David Spratt and Kevin McMunigal.

A well-supported 13/2 chance, the three-year-old led over a furlong from the finish to beat the Austin Leahy-trained Linger For Longer by a neck under Joey Sheridan.

The meeting’s finale went the way of the Jarlath Fahey-trained Whatcouldhavebeen which took the second division of the 12-furlong handicap. Leigh Roche came through late on to beat the Jim Bolger-trained Litteratus by a length and three parts at odds of 6/1.

Johnny Levins was a winner again as the Donagh O'Connor-ridden Shabaaby scored a cosy success in the five-furlong handicap at Bellewstown on Thursday.

Another in the colours of owner David Spratt, the 100/30 chance was never far off the pace and led inside the final furlong to win by two and a quarter lengths from the Ger Lyons-trained 3/1 favourite Blind Beggar.

On the same evening, the Mark Walsh-ridden Moving Water won the two and a half-mile handicap hurdle at Tipperary.

Trained by Des McDonogh for owner JP McManus, the 7/2 favourite led after jumping the final flight to beat the Michael Bowe-trained Sweet Sting by three-parts of a length.

Ross O'Sullivan’s good run continued as Alfieri landed the three-mile handicap hurdle by an easy 13 lengths. Owned and bred by John Place, the 10/1 chance was clear between the final two flights under amateur rider James Reilly as he won from the Paul Kiely-trained Rose Mahler.

O’Sullivan’s father-in-law Ted Walsh was next into the winners’ enclosure as the Derek O'Connor-ridden Gaoth Chuil landed the bumper.

The 4/6 favourite made all the running and came home a 14-length winner from the Noel Meade-trained Resilient Front in the colours of Michael Ryan.

Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley combined to win the opening claiming race over eight furlongs with My Minervina at Bellewstown on Friday.

Carrying the well-known colours of Peter Savill, the 11/2 chance led in the final strides to pip the James McAuley-trained Helen De Pourtales by a head.

Andrew Kinirons won the handicap over the same distance with 4/1 chance Mary Salome which is owned by the winning trainer. The six-year-old made light of an unfavourable wide draw to score by half a length from the Keith Clarke-trained Tara Power under Billy Lee.

The high-flying Limerick jockey followed up straight away when winning the five-furlong maiden on the Willie McCreery-trained Are We Dreaming. The 6/5 favourite led inside the final furlong and was well on top at the line when beating the Kevin Coleman-trained Shoebox King by a length and a quarter. Seamie Heffernan was also a winner on the night the Aidan O'Brien-trained Perotan won the fillies’ maiden at odds of 9/1.

She had loads in hand as she beat the Ger Lyons-trained Isotta by a length and three-parts with Ballydoyle’s 2/1 favourite Ark a neck away in third place. Heffernan and O'Brien were winners again with 30/100 favourite Auguste Rodin at Naas on Saturday.

Keepupwithmyempire raced to a four-length success in the near six-furlong median sires series race for Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley at Naas on Saturday. The 9/4 chance, owned by Alpha Racing, led at the furlong pole and went clear in fine style to beat Aidan O'Brien’s 15/8 favourite Victoria Road. Johnny Levins was a winner again as the Saffron Star Syndicate owned Showmolina scored a one and a quarter-length victory in the opening division of the apprentice handicap over the same distance. Ridden by Joey Sheridan, the 7/1 shot led in the closing stages to beat the Jennifer Lynch-trained Clara’s Approach by a length and a quarter.

O’Leary denied Levins and Sheridan success in the second leg of the same race as Born Invincible got the better of Eleuthera by three-parts of a length. Owned by Sean Dalton, the 8/1 shot came with a late challenge under Dylan Browne McMonagle to win.

O’Leary was a winner again as Pretty Rebel, the 7/2 favourite, scored a ready success in the fillies’ handicap over the same trip. Colin Keane was in the saddle as the five-year-old