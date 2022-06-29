Search

29 Jun 2022

World's first women's cue sport academy opened in Kildare by Minister for Sport

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

29 Jun 2022 8:20 PM

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin visited Newbridge snooker and pool club Sharkx to open their cue academy for women’s players on June 29. The academy for women’s cue sports is the first of its kind worldwide.

Minister Martin said, “It’s brilliant to open the first ladies cue sport academy in the world. I am an advocate for women’s equality and equality in sport and it’s important to be here and shine a light on this.

“It is also important to recognise the work that the Republic of Ireland Ladies Snooker Association (RILSA) has done in getting this facility up and running. They do amazing work linking in with over 80 schools. I have met champions from the 1960s through to the young players here today.”

Chairman of the RILSA Dan Carroll commended Sharkx as a community hub for Newbridge and cited people from over 10 surrounding counties also visiting the facility. Carroll called the opening of the academy a “momentous” occasion.

As well as welcoming in the local community, Sharkx held two world’s women ranking events in 2021, the oval and the master’s. In two weeks time the team will have a home nations championship against Northern Ireland on July 9, the team contains five of the members at the launch. 

The academy has received funding from the National Lottery to get the facilities prepared but the ladies will also have incredible support day-to-day as their new coach is professional Irish snooker player Fergal O’Brien who joined recently and at one time sat in the top 10 of the world snooker rankings.

Minister Martin commended the professional players addition to the team, “This is about ladies sport and it’s great to see someone like Fergal O’Brien, someone who has competed on the world stage lending his support to women and hopefully many more generations to come engage in this sport.”

Pictured above is Jennifer Earl and Emirjetta Doda from RILSA with Minister Catherine Martin (Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media)

All photos by Aishling Conway

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media