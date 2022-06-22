Kildare GAA fixtures for this week
Wednesday June 22
EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 1
Naas V Confey 19:45, Declan Peppard.
Friday June 24
Reserve Football League Division 5 Final
at Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Caragh V Grangenolvin 19:30, David Houlihan (Winner on the day and ET if required)
Reserve Football League Div. 6 Semi-Finals
at Two Mile House, Two Mile House V Naas 19:30, Frank Delaney (Winner on the day and ETif required)
At Celbridge, Celbridge V Sarsfields 19:30, Fergus Devereux (Winner on the day and ET if required).
Saturday June 25
UPMC Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Round
At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Celbridge V Coill Dubh 14:00, Niall Colgan (Winner on the day and ET if required)
At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Leixlip V Naas 15:45, Killian Jones (Winner on the day and ET if required)
UPMC Senior B Hurling Championship
At Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Kilcock V Moorefield 17:30, Alan Lagrue
At Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Sarsfields V Éire Óg Corra Choill 19:00, Raymond Kelly.
Sunday June 26
Reserve Football League Div 1 Final
At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Athy V Naas 16:00, Colm Kearney (Winner on the day and ET if required)
EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 4 Final
At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Grangenolvin V Straffan 18:00, Referee: TBC (Winner on the day and ET if required)
Reserve Football League Division 7 Final
At Manguard Plus Kildare GAA COE Hawkfield Pitch 1, Carbury V St. Laurence's 13:30, Ken Doyle (Winner on the day and ET if required).
Reserve Football League Division 4 Final
At Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Confey V Suncroft 15:00, Referee: Jack O Connell (Winner on the day and ET if required)
Monday June 27
EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 3: Allenwood V Kill 20:00, Referee: TBC.
Tuesday June 28
EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 1: (All games to take place at the same time, 20.00)
Sarsfields V Athy
Moorefield V Raheens
Carbury V Eadestown
Clane V Naas
Castledermot V Celbridge
St. Laurence's V Confey
EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 2
Ballymore Eustace V Clogherinkoe 19:45
Kilcock V Johnstownbridge 20:00
Kilcullen V Maynooth 20:00
Monasterevan V Round Towers 20:00.
Gardaí also claimed that the initial value of the alleged drugs was believed to be €13,000, but it is actually worth €10,000. File Pic: Naas Courthouse
The FAI Cup first round draw took place on Tuesday and there were some tasty ties confirmed. PIC: Sportsfile
The boss of budget airline Ryanair has warned that flight delays and cancellations will continue “right throughout the summer” as airports suffer amid staff shortages.
Jimmy Hyland of Kildare during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Mayo and Kildare at Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.