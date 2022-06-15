Kildare driver earns back-to-back top 10 finishes

Indy Lights rookie James Roe added another top-ten result this past weekend, Photo from INDYCAR Media
It was back-to-back top 10 finishes for Kildare driver James Roe. After earning a career best finish at the Detroit Grand Prix, Roe travelled to Wiscnosin for the seventh round of the Indy Lights and managed to stay out of trouble and secure a seventh place finish.
Roe said of the result, “We started the weekend a little on the backfoot, but we were able to make some pretty significant changes overnight to be much happier on Saturday. This Indy Light programme is quite competitive so as a rookie with a freshmen team, we are still steadily progressing up the running order.
