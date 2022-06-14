Search

14 Jun 2022

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Tommy Callaghan

14 Jun 2022 12:34 PM

Close, but Mayo prevail in final minutes.

Extensive report, reaction and comment as Kildare bow out of the All-Ireland Senior Football Series for 2022.

A tough and trying season, time now to learn and move on (Tommy Callaghan).

Kildare minors suffer safe fate as their senior counterparts at the hands of the same opposition.

Sutton in top for as Kildare chalk up first win in the Glen Dimplex Intermediate Camogie Championship.

Little new light on St Conleth's Park redevelopment at Co. Board gathering.

EMS Copiers SFL: crunch time at both ends of the Division 1 table; reports from the top games, all the up-to-date-tables and upcoming fixtures.

Draft Club Championship fixtures at senior, intermediate and junior level.

Cumann na mBunscol: reports and extensive picture coverage of the hurling and camogie schools finals.

Tennis: A feast of action at Naas Senior Open.

Community Games: St Brigid's Newbridge athletic finals, reports and picture coverage.

Indoor Bowls: Kildare-West Wicklow Championship finals.

Golf: All the resuls from the Fairways.

Picture Special from Playing in Pink at Athy Golf Club.

Pitch & Putt: A profile of the Poulaphouca club.

Racing: Billy Lee's winning streak continues throughout the week.

Soccer: Extensive reports from another KDFL busy weekend, including Athy's big win over Caragh Celtic, plus all the results, fixtures and up-to-date fixtures.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.

