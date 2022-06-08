Newbridge topple Shelbourne to claim U19 Leinster Cup for Kildare

Newbridge Town U19s completed the first full season since Covid with great success, winning the U19 Lar Dunne Leinster Senior Cup versus a spirited Shelbourne Academy on Sunday May 29, just a couple of weeks after suffering agonising defeat to Home Farm in the U19s LFA Cup.

Three finals and a strong league showing suggests the local Kildare outfit are the top of the tree in Leinster football and good signs for the future and to win with such a cavalier performance on the final day of the season proved that Desy Balmer has a team of good players and mentality monsters.

The game itself was an open affair with both teams on the attack but Newbridge shading the possession with great build up pay from the back, superb range of passing from Adam Balmer and Cian Richardson and top speeds from Destiny and Fortune were causing the Shels back 4 more than a few headaches and their coaches a few concerns.

Almost 20 minutes in a 60 yard ball from Adam was picked out of the sky by destiny and before the attack was under way the Shels full back fouled the young winger.

A wonderful delivery from the mercurial left boot of Ruairi Brown around the back line was met squarely by the head of Kieran ‘Keebo’ Olateju and the back of the net was found to the delight of the boys in blue.

Within five minutes a freak accident caused Keebo to be substituted as a smack in the eye by the ball ended Kebbo’s game with 10+ minutes to go in the first half.

The game ebbed and flowed with both teams creating chances but again Newbridge shading possession and with some better finishing could’ve added two goals but wayward strikes and good goal keeping kept the score line at 1-0 to the Kildare Blues as Sean Donohoe and Fayo Adeogun found their groove in the middle and Ruairi Brown was starting to make things tic as only he can.

Shels came out the second half with fire in the belly and the game became a fierce contest and the ebb and flow of the game started to increase in tempo and the tackles were flying in and the chances were there for both teams to take but some tremendous defending by Adam, Kian Hogan, Cian Richardson and Evan Hewitt and Sean Donohoe in the no 6 role.

Newbridge weathered any and all storms and when Karl O'Harda came on for Cian had a fresh bit of energy but not before a mix up left the Shels player with a free shot at goal to blaze over sparing the Newbridge blushes and keeping the lead.

The proverbial wake up call got Newbridge buzzing again but the high tempo was taking its toll and Theo was subbed for Joe Mills to help steady the battle for midfield. However the game continued to be a great display of youth football and as Shels chased the equaliser Newbridge soaked up the pressure and countered at pace and with power.

Next change was Fortune, who despite an injury played an absolute blinder on the right wing and later as centre forward, but Daryl Ntumbas energy was required to see the game out and from a quality ball out of the back, Karl set up a counter that saw Fayo charge past the last defender and get there before the keeper to delicately chip the ball over and get the second goal with minutes remaining and kill off the hopes of the Shels boys in red.

Within seconds Tosin came on for Destiny and another counter had Newbridge past the back line for the player to be fouled but before anything could be said or done the ref blew the final whistle to the sheer delight of the Newbridge Town players, coaches and many supporters.

A special mention is needed for the coaches and players for a wonderful game of football that was a shining example for the Leinster Senior u19s league and to the crowd for their magnificent support but also to Peamount for a great facility. The game and the victory belonged to Newbridge but the quality and the closeness of the game is epitomised by the fact the officials gave MOTM award to Newbridge captain and central defender Adam Balmer.

The Newbridge team are made up of 2003's and 2004's and many have been there since U13 and some from the NTFC academy. Nine of the squad represented the NTFC Seniors this season and no doubt will go on to do so next season, if not at even a higher level.

NEWBRIDGE TOWN: 1. Eidvilas Arbocius, 2. Evan Hewitt, 3. Cian Richardson, 4 Adam Balmer ©, 5, Lian Hogan, 6. Sean Donohoe, 7. Fortune Oboyoi, 8. Fayo Adeogun, 9. Keiran Olateju, 10, Ruairi Brown, 11. Destiny Asemota. Subs: Theo Ogdenbe, Daryl Ntumb, Tosin Adeogn, Karl Ohara, Joe Mills.